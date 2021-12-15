Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021-22

Shanghai Port will be aiming to make it two wins from two when they play host to Guangzhou City at the Shanghai Stadium on Thursday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be desperate to get one over the hosts after failing to claim a win in any of the last four meetings between the teams.

Shanghai Port picked up where they dropped off before the break as they claimed a 3-1 win over Shenzhen last Monday.

Ivan Leko’s men are now unbeaten in each of their last nine games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and two draws in that time.

With 31 points from 15 games, Shanghai Port are currently third in the Chinese Super League table, level on points with second-placed Changchun Yatai.

Guangzhou City, meanwhile, failed to find their feet as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Changchun Yatai last Monday.

They have now failed to pick up a win in any of their last four games, losing three and claiming one draw in that time.

With 21 points from 15 games, Guangzhou City are currently eighth on the log, two points behind Hebei.

Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou City Head-To-Head

Shanghai Port head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last 19 meetings between the teams.

Guangzhou City have picked up two fewer wins, while six games have ended in draws.

Shanghai Port Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Guangzhou City Form Guide: W-L-D-L-L

Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou City Team News

Shanghai Port

The hosts remain without Ricardo Lopes and Paulinho, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ricardo Lopes, Paulinho

Suspended: None

Guangzhou City

Miao Tang, Feiya Chang and Chao Zeng are all sidelined through injuries and will miss the game.

Injured: Miao Tang, Feiya Chang, Chao Zeng

Suspended: None

Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou City Predicted XI

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yan Junling; Hai Yu, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Shiyuan Yang, Huacheng Zheng, Wang Shenchao, Lu Wenjun; Oscar, Hu Jinghang, Shenglong Li

Guangzhou City Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jiaqi Han; Xiaotian Yang, Pengefi Han, Zhengyu Huang, Jihong Jiang, Wang Huapeng; Chugui Ye, Mousa Dembele, Zhizhao Chen, Guilherme; Tiago De Leonco

Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou City Prediction

Shanghai Port have picked up where they dropped off before the break and will be looking to maintain their fine form. They take on an out-of-sorts Guangzhou City side and we are backing them to claim all three points.

Prediction: Shanghai Port 2-0 Guangzhou City

Edited by Peter P