Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shanghai Port will sign off for the Chinese Super League 2021 edition with a game against Guangzhou FC on Tuesday at the Huadu Stadium.
Shandong Taishan have already been crowned the champions. However, the winner of the competition will secure a place for themselves in the AFC Champions League group stage.
A draw would be enough for Guangzhou to hold on to second spot in the championship standings. Shanghai Port held Shandong Taishan to a 2-2 draw in their previous outing on Saturday.
Guangzhou recorded their third win in a row as they beat Changchun Yatai 2-0 on Saturday.
Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head
There have been 22 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides with eight wins for Guangzhou FC and seven for Shanghai Port. The remaining seven games have ended in draws.
They last squared off in a championship stage fixture last month at the Tianhe Stadium. The game ended in a goalless draw, the only encounter in which the capital club failed to find the back of the net since the league restart in December.
Shanghai Port form guide (Chinese Super League): D-W-W-D-L
Guangzhou FC form guide (Chinese Super League): W-W-W-D-W
Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou FC Team News
Shanghai Port
Ricardo Lopes and Paulinho remain sidelined with injuries which are expected to keep the duo out of the Chinese FA Cup final on Sunday as well.
Wang Shenchao picked up a red card in the game against Shandong Taishan and will serve a one-game suspension here.
Injury: Ricardo Lopes, Paulinho
Doubtful: Ante Majstorovic
Suspension: Wang Shenchao
Guangzhou FC
Fernandinho is the only player for the hosts whose involvement ahead of the game remains doubtful. He Chao is suspended after his fourth yellow card of the campaign on Saturday.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Fernandinho
Suspended: He Chao
Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI
Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-3-3-1): Yan Junling; Li Ang, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Shenyuan Li, Cai Huikang, Mirahmetjan Muzepper; Oscar, Ablahan Haliq, Aaron Mooy; Liu Zhurun
Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-5-1): Liu Dianzuo; Deng Hangwen, Tyias Browning, Wu Shaocong, Gao Zhunyi; Yang Liyu, Chao He, Zhang Xiuwei, Liao Lisheng, Wei Shihao; Ling Jie
Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou FC Prediction
Shanghai Port might choose to rest key players ahead of their FA Cup final. Guangzhou have four wins from their last five games and look in good touch at the moment.
Nonetheless, the game is expected to be a low-scoring match and we predict it will end in a stalemate.
Prediction: Shanghai Port 1-1 Guangzhou FC