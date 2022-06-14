Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Shanghai Port take on Guangzhou FC at the Jinzhou Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday, with both sides having had contrasting starts to their seasons.

Shanghai Port are currently 12th in the league, having won one of their opening three games. Ivan Leko's side have been in poor form of late having lost three of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Guangzhou on Wednesday.

Guangzhou, on the other hand, have been woeful of late and are at the bottom of the table, having lost their opening three games. Zhiyu Liu's side have lost their last ten games across all competitions and will hope to kickstart their season with a win against Shanghai on Wednesday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won two of their last five meetings.

Shanghai came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in January. Zhurun Liu's goal was enough to secure the victory on the night.

Shanghai Port Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Guangzhou FC Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Shanghai Port

Shanghai Port have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Hebei FC last time out. Xin Xu will miss the game due to suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Xin Xu

Guangzhou FC

Guangzhou came away unscathed from their 1-0 loss against Wuhan Yangtze last time out. They will take a full strength team into the game on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI

Jamie Heath @jamieheath_ @paulhotpot What’a your opinion on Guangzhou this season. Why have they had such a bad start to the season and do you think they have any chance to recover? @paulhotpot What’a your opinion on Guangzhou this season. Why have they had such a bad start to the season and do you think they have any chance to recover?

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-4-3): Junling Yan; Ang Li, Shenchao Wang, Linpeng Zhang; Wenjun Lu, Murahmetjan Muzepper, Shiyuan Yang, Huan Fu; Baiyang Liu, Jin Feng, Paulinho

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shibo Liu; Likai Wan, Yang Li, Tyais Browning, Rijin Chen; Guangliang Huang, Dinghao Yan; Afrden Asger, Shihao Wei, Liyu Yang; Jie Ling

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Shanghai Port vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

It's hard to see Guangzhou taking anything away from this game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Shanghai will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Shanghai Port 2-0 Guangzhou FC

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far