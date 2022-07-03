Shanghai Port vs Hebei FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Shanghai Port will square off against Hebei FC at the Puwan Stadium in Chinese Super League action on Monday.

Shanghai were held to a 1-1 draw by local rivals Shanghai Shenhua in their previous outing after beating Wuhan Yangtze 2-1 on Saturday. With ten points, Shanghai are in ninth place in the league standings.

Hebei, meanwhile, secured their first win of the campaign in their previous outing by beating Wuhan Yangtze 2-1 on Saturday, thanks to Zhang Wei's brace.

Shanghai Port vs Hebei FC Head-to-Head

This will be the 14th meeting between the two eastern Chinese rivals across competitions. Shanghai have been the better team in this fixture with nine wins to Hebei's two. The two teams have shared the spoils twice, while their last seven meetings have produced conclusive results.

Shanghai secured a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture at the Jinzhou Stadium last month.

Shanghai Port form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W.

Hebei FC form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L.

Shanghai Port vs Hebei FC Team News

Shanghai Port

Shanghai are free from any injury or suspension concerns. A piece of good news for the Red Eagles is that Oscar has reported for training after a period of quarantine. He's eligible to start here, but Aaron Mooy remains unavailable.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Aaron Mooy.

Hebei FC

Hebei also do not have any reported absentees. As they secured their first win of the campaign last time around, manager Kim Jong-boo will likely keep the same starting XI for this game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shanghai Port vs Hebei FC Predicted XIs

Shanghai Port (4-4-2): Junling Yan (GK); Shenchao Wang, Ang Li, Linpeng Zhang, Wenjun Lu; Chunxin Chen, Murahmetjan Muzepper, Oscar, Jin Feng; Paulinho, Zhurun Liu.

Hebei FC (4-5-1): Yaxiong Bao (GK); Lin Cui, Ximing Pan, Junzhe Zhang, Liu Jing; Wei Liao, Yunan Gao, Daogang Yao, Huaze Gao, Xuchen Yao; Tianyuan Xu.

Shanghai Port vs Hebei FC Prediction

Shanghai should welcome Oscar back into the lineup, which should be a huge boost, as they've scored just seven times this season. They have a good record against Hebei and are the favourites to win.

Hebei have scored just four goals this term while conceding 18. They lost six games in a row but returned to winning ways last time around. While that would've helped their morale, they are expected to fall short of a win. Shanghai should eke out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Shanghai Port 1-0 Hebei FC.

