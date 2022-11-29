Shanghai Port will square off against Henan Songshan Longmen at the Jinjiang Football Training Center Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday (November 30).

Shanghai have lost their last two games and are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Tianjin Tianjin Teda on Saturday. They're now third in the standings with 49 points. Henan, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three games and coming off a 1-1 draw against Guangzhou.

Zichang Huang equalised for Henan after Wei Shihao had given Guangzhou the lead. Henan trail Shanghai by two points and will move to fourth place with a win.

Shanghai Port vs Henan Songshan Longmen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their 14th meeting in the CSL. Shanghai have dominated proceedings against their western rivals, winning ten times to Henan's one, while two games have been drawn.

Shanghai are on an eight-game winning streak against Henan, with seven producing over 2.5 goals.

Henan have outscored Shanghai 47-42 in the league this season.

Shanghai have the joint-best defensive record in the CSL, conceding 21 times in 27 games. Henan have conceded 27 times in as many games, which is the fifth-best defensive record in the competition.

Shanghai Port vs Henan Songshan Longmen Prediction

The Red Eagles have been the dominant team against the Henan and are expected to enjoy another good outing. While they have lost their last two games, Shangahi have scored at least once in nine of their last ten league outings.

Henan, meanwhile, have scored in their last nine games across competitions and will not go down without a fight. Nonetheless, considering Shanghai's dominance against Henan, the hosts should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Shanghai Port 2-1 Henan Songshan Longmen

Shanghai Port vs Henan Songshan Longmen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Shanghai

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Shanghai to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lei Wu to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

