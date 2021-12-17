Shanghai Port vs Shandong Taishan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021-22

Shanghai Port lock horns with Shandong Taishan in the Championship phase of the Chinese Super League at Tianhe Stadium on Sunday.

This will be a clash between two of the most in-form sides in the league as both clubs have been victorious in their two games since the league restarted earlier this month.

Shanghai Port recorded a 1-0 win over Guangzhou on Thursday while Shandong Taishan came from behind to beat Beijing Guoan 2-1 on Thursday.

Shanghai Port vs Shandong Taishan Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested between them, with Shandong Taishan having a slight 6-5 advantage in wins.

The spoils have been shared four times between the two sides. The last five games in this fixture have been evenly contested between the two sides, with two wins for each side and one game ending in a draw.

They last met in Super League action during the 2019 campaign at Jinan Olympic Sports Center. The game ended in a 3-1 win for Taishan Dui.

Shanghai Port form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Shandong Taishan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Shanghai Port vs Shandong Taishan Team News

Shanghai Port

Ricardo Lopes, recovering from a knee injury, remains the only absentee for Shanghai Port.

Injured: Ricardo Lopes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shandong Taishan

Bowei Song has not featured for Shandong Taishan in over two months and is not expected to start here.

Injured: Bowei Song

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai Port vs Shandong Taishan Predicted XI

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-3-3-1): Yan Junling; Li Ang, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Shiyuan Yang, Wang Shenchao, Lu Wenjun; Oscar, Paulinho, Aaron Mooy; Liu Zhurun

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wang Dalei; Yang Liu, Jadson, Ke Shi, Xiang Ji; Xu Xin, Jun-Ho Son; Zheng Zheng, Moisés, Pedro Delgado; Guo Tianyu

Shanghai Port vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

Shanghai Port have the best defensive record in the league at the moment, having conceded just eight goals so far. Shandong Taishan have scored seven goals since the restart while conceding just once, so they might prove to be a tough opponent for the capital club.

When the two in-form sides clash on Sunday, a high-scoring draw is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Shanghai Port 2-2 Shandong Taishan

