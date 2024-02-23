Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024 

Shanghai Port and Shanghai Shenhua will raise the curtain on the new Chinese football season when they square off in the Chinese Super Cup on Sunday (February 25).

Shanghai Port booked their spot in the Super Cup courtesy of their triumph in the Chinese Super League last season. They ended the campaign with 63 points from 30 games, with their last game being a 3-2 comeback away win over Dalian Pro.

They trailed by two goals with 19 minutes left, but Li Ang halved the deficit before Wu Lei scored a brace to complete the comeback.

Shenhua, meanwhile, won the Chinese FA Cup in November, beating Shandong Taishan 1-0 in the final. Yu Hanchao scored the winner in the 64th minute.

Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 27 times. Shanghai Port lead Shanghai Shenhua 13-6.

Their most recent meeting in July 2023 was a 5-0 away win for Port.

Eight of their last 10 head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Shenhua's last nine games across competitions have seen one team keep a clean sheet.

Four of Port's last five games have had goals at both ends.

Five of Port's last seven games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Port will look to build on their league triumph last season by winning their second Chinese Super Cup. They have been dominant in this fixture and enter the game as the slight favourites.

Shenhua, meanwhile, are three-time winners of the Chinese Super Cup but have not won this competition since 2001. The Red Eagles have prepared for the upcoming season with wins over Santos and Al Duhail before falling to a harrowing 6-0 defeat to Zenit a fortnight ago.

Expect Shanghai Port to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Port 2-1 Shenhua

Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Shanghai Port to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half