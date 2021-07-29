Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

The Shanghai derby will be upon us this Saturday, with Shanghai Port taking on Shanghai Shenhua at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in the Chinese Super League.

Shenhua come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Wuhan FC on Wednesday.

Shanghai Port also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Beijing Guoan on the same day. Wang Shenchao put Port ahead on the hour mark but Yu Dubao equalized two minutes from time to share the points.

This game is a direct clash for top spot in Group B of CSL 2021. Shanghai Port currently lead the standings with 16 points from eight games. Their city rivals are two places and one point below them in the table.

Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

Shanghai Port have had 10 wins from the 20 games played against Shanghai Shenhua. Five matches have ended in a draw, while Shenhua have won five games in this fixture.

Their most recent meeting came in May when second-half goals from Aaron Mooy and Christian Bassagog saw both sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Shanghai Port are the only unbeaten side in Group B this term, winning four and drawing four of their eight league games. Shanghai Port have lost one of their eight league games.

Shanghai Port form guide: D-W-D-L-W

Shanghai Shenhua form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Shanghai Port

Defender Ante Majstorovic is still sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Injury: Ante Majstorovic

Suspension: None

Shanghai Shenhua

Xinli Peng (fibula) and Chen Zheng (broken ribs) have both been sidelined for Shanghai Shenhua. Goalkeeper Shuai Li was substituted in the second half of the draw with Wuhan and he could be replaced in the starting lineup by Zhen Ma.

There are no suspension worries for Choi Kang-hee's side.

Injuries: Xinli Peng, Chen Zheng

Suspension: None

Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yan Junling (GK); Hai Yu, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Shiyuan Yang, Huacheng Zheng, Wang Shenchao, Lu Wenjun; Oscar, Ricardo Lopes, Shenglong Li

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhen Ma (GK); Jiabao Wen, Chenjie Zhu, Matej Jonjic, Mingjian Zhao; Yunding Cao, Xi Wu, Christian Bassagog, Hanchao Yu; Giovanni Moreno, Jinhao Bi

Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

The fact that this is a derby means that both sets of players will give their all to attain city bragging rights. Furthermore, the extra pressure to not concede ground in the race for top spot could see caution deployed.

Both sides have enough quality to edge this game, although Shanghai Port are slight favorites. We are predicting a share of the spoils in an exciting game.

Prediction: Shanghai Port 2-2 Shanghai Shenhua

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Shardul Sant