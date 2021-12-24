Shanghai Port vs Shenzhen FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shanghai Port go head-to-head against Shenzhen FC in their upcoming Chinese Super League championship fixture on Sunday.

Shanghai Port's good start in the championship phase was halted as they have dropped points in their last two outings.

They are 10 points behind league leaders Shandong Taishan and if they drop points here, their title challenge will effectively be over. Shenzhen are unbeaten in their last three outings and will be hoping to return to winning ways here.

Shanghai Port were held to a goalless draw by Guangzhou FC in their previous outing on Wednesday while Shenzhen also played out a 2-2 draw against Beijing Guoan.

Shanghai Port vs Shenzhen FC Head-to-Head

There have been five meetings across all competitions between the two sides so far. Shanghai have been the dominant side in this fixture and are unbeaten in their five outings against Shenzhen. Four games have ended in a win for Shanghai Port while one game has ended in a draw.

They last squared off in league action earlier this month, when the league restarted. The game at Huadu Stadium ended in a 3-1 win for the Red Eagles.

Shanghai Port form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Shenzhen FC form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-D

Shanghai Port vs Shenzhen FC Team News

Shanghai Port

Ricardo Lopes suffered a knee injury last month and is undergoing recovery at the moment. Ante Majstorovic has not featured for the club since the restart and it seems his debut for the club is not yet on the cards. He is a doubt for this fixture.

Injury: Ricardo Lopes

Doubtful: Ante Majstorovic

Suspension: None

Shenzhen FC

Morteza Pouraliganji remains sidelined following an ACL tear. Zhou Xin was shown a red card in the game against Beijing Guoan and will serve a one-match suspension against Shanghai Port.

Injury: Morteza Pouraliganji

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Zhou Xin

Shanghai Port vs Shenzhen FC Predicted XI

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-3-3-1): Yan Junling; Li Ang, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Shenyuan Li, Wang Shenchao, Mirahmetjan Muzepper; Oscar, Paulinho, Aaron Mooy; Liu Zhurun

Shenzhen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Lu Zhang; Shuai Pei, Mincheng Yuan, Xin Zhou, Zhipeng Jiang, Dalun Zheng; Wai-Tsun Dai, Yuanyi Li; Frank Acheampong, Yongpo Wang, Alan Kardec

Shanghai Port vs Shenzhen FC Prediction

Shanghai Port have struggled in their last two outings while Shenzhen have just one win to their name in their last four outings.

We predict the game will end in a draw when these two sides square off on Sunday.

Prediction: Shanghai Port 2-2 Shenzhen FC

