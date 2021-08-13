Shanghai Port vs Tianjin Tiger prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Shanghai Port will trade tackles with Tianjin Tiger at Kunshan Stadium, with three points on the line in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat away to Hebei on Thursday. Yin Hongbo scored the match-winner for the hosts in a game that also saw Hebei miss a penalty, as well as having a goal disallowed by VAR.

Tianjin Tiger also suffered a defeat by the same scoreline away to Port's city rivals Shanghai Shenhua. Adrian Mierzejewski scored the match-winning goal from the spot in the 58th minute.

That defeat left the Tigers in seventh place in Group B, having garnered just nine points from 13 games. Shanghai occupy top spot in the same group but are level on points with second-placed Changchun Yatai.

Shanghai Port vs Tianjin Tiger Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 17 previous occasions and Tianjin Tigers are yet to record a win against Shanghai Port.

The Red Eagles have 12 wins to their name, while five previous fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came on the opening day of the current campaign when Marko Arnautovic starred with a brace to power Shanghai Port to a 6-1 away win.

The hosts have won three of their last five league games, while Tianjin Tiger have just one win from their last eight games.

Shanghai Port form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Tianjin Tiger form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Shanghai Port vs Tianjin Tiger Team News

Shanghai Port

Defender Ante Majstorovic is still sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury. Meanwhile, Yu Hai has been suspended due to the red card he received on Thursday.

Injury: Ante Majstorovic

Suspension: Yu Hai

Tianjin Tiger

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Port vs Tianjin Tiger Predicted XI

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yan Junling (GK); Ang Li, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Shiyuan Yang, Huacheng Zheng, Wang Shenchao, Li Shenyuan; Oscar, Ricardo Lopes, Shenglong Li

Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI (5-4-1): Fang Jingqi (GK); Wangsong Tan, Yue Song, Tamas Kadar, Tinayi Qiu, Zhenghao Wang; Jules Iloki, Chen Kerui, Zhao Yingjie, Shi Yan; Magno Cruz

Shanghai Port vs Tianjin Tiger Prediction

The home side are heavy favorites in this game and barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here.

Shanghai Port need maximum points to boost their chances of finishing top of Group B and are likely to go all out for the win. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Ivan Leko's side.

Prediction: Shanghai Port 3-0 Tianjin Tiger

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Edited by Shardul Sant