Shanghai Port vs Tianjin Tigers prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Shanghai Port and Tianjin Tigers will battle for three points on matchday eight of the Chinese Super League at the Kunshan Sports Center Stadium.

Shanghai come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Hebei FC on Thursday. Oscar scored a penalty on the stroke of halftime to give his side all three points.

Tianjin Tigers suffered a 3-1 defeat to Shanghai Shenhua. Adrian Mierzejewski, Kim Shin-Wook and Cao Yunding all got on the scoresheet for Shenhua while Zhao Yingjie scored the solitary goal for Tianjin.

That defeat left Tigers in sixth place in Group B of the CSL with five points garnered from seven games. Shanghai Port lead the way at the summit with 15 points from seven matches.

Shanghai Port vs Tianjin Tigers Head-to-Head

Shanghai Port are unbeaten in all their 17 games played till date against Tianjin Tigers, winning 12 and drawing five matches.

They are also the only unbeaten side in Group B of the CSL, having won four and drawn three of their seven games so far. Tianjin Tigers have just one victory from the same number of games.

Shanghai Port form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-D

Tianjin Tigers form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Shanghai Port vs Tianjin Tigers Team News

Shanghai Port

Defender Ante Majstorovic is still sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Injury: Ante Majstorovic

Suspension: None

Tianjin Tigers

There are no known injury worries for Tianjin Tigers. However, Hungarian defender Tamas Kadar will be suspended due to the second half red card he received against Shanghai Shenhua.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Tamas Kadar

Shanghai Port vs Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yan Junling (GK); Hai Yu, Zhen Wei, Guan He, Shenyuan Li; Oscar, Shiyuan Yang, Aaron Mooy; Ricardo Lopes, Shenglong Li, Wenjun Lu

Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI (5-4-1): Teng Shangkun (GK); Qian Yumiao, Jin Yangyang, Li Songyi, Jiarun Gao, Zhou Tong; Jules Iloki, Chen Kerul, Zhao Yingjie, Su Yuanjie, Xie Weijun

Shanghai Port vs Tianjin Tigers Prediction

Shanghai Port are heavy favorites and they need a victory to keep their title ambitions on track. Ivan Leko's side have been defensively solid in recent weeks and their defense is unlikely to be too threatened by the Tianjin Tigers attack.

The difference in quality between the sides could come to the fore and we are predicting a comfortable victory for Shanghai Port.

Prediction: Shanghai Port 2-0 Tianjin Tigers

Edited by Shardul Sant