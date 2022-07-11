Shanghai Port vs Wuhan Three Towns prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Wuhan Three Towns will square off against Shanghai Port in their final game ahead of the international break on Tuesday.

Wuhan Three Towns are at the top of the Chinese Super League standings, thanks to their unbeaten run in nine league fixtures thus far. They defeated Wuhan Zall in their local derby game on Friday, with goals from Davidson, Ademilson, Nicolae Stanciu, and Yang Kuo helping them to a 5-0 win.

Shanghai Port extended their undefeated run to four games as they defeated Guangzhou 1-0 on Friday. Oscar opened his goalscoring account for the season as he scored the winning goal from the penalty spot.

Shanghai Port vs Wuhan Three Towns Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns just once across all competitions, with the meeting taking place at the Hankou Cultural and Sports Center last month. Wuhan Three Towns secured a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture, thanks to goals from Marcao and Ren Hang.

Shanghai Port form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Wuhan Three Towns form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Shanghai Port vs Wuhan Three Towns Team News

Shanghai Port

Linpeng Zhang missed the game against Guangzhou with an injury that is expected to keep him out of this game as well. Ablahan Haliq has not featured in the league for the Red Eagles this season and his involvement in the game is doubtful.

Aaron Mooy has not yet reported for training and might return to the club after the resumption of the league following the international break.

Injured: Linpeng Zhang.

Doubtful: Ablahan Haliq.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Aaron Mooy.

Wuhan Three Towns

The league leaders have a clean bill of health for the game and should be able to field a strong starting XI here.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shanghai Port vs Wuhan Three Towns Predicted XIs

Shanghai Port (4-4-2): Junling Yan (GK); Shenchao Wang, Ang Li, Wei Zhen, Wenjun Lu; Chunxin Chen, Xuhuang Chen, Oscar, Jin Feng; Paulinho, Zhurun Liu.

Wuhan Three Towns (4-4-2): Dianzuo Liu (GK); Hang Ren, Yiming Liu, Wallace, Hanwen Deng; Haoyang Xu, Nicolas Stanciu, Xiaobin Zhang, Pengfei Xie; Ademilson, Marcao.

Shanghai Port vs Wuhan Three Towns Prediction

Wuhan Three Towns have clearly been the dominant side in the league this season, scoring 32 goals and conceding just six goals in nine games. Shanghai Port have scored just 10 goals thus far but have a decent defensive record, conceding eight times.

Wuhan have recorded six wins in a row and should be able to see off Shanghai's challenge in the game. Another win for the runaway leaders looks to be on the cards here.

Prediction: Shanghai Port 1-2 Wuhan Three Towns

