Shanghai Port vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

Shanghai Port will welcome Yokohama F. Marinos to the Pudong Football Stadium in their final league phase match of the AFC Champions League Elite on Wednesday. Yokohama have already qualified for the round of 16 and are at the top of the standings. Shanghai need a win to secure their place in the knockout round.

Ad

The hosts have lost their two competitive games this year. They met local rivals Shanghai Shenhua in the CFA Super Cup final earlier this month and suffered a 3-2 loss. Their poor form continued in the Champions League last week when they lost 4-0 away to Vissel Kobe.

The visitors, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their two competitive games this year. They overcame Shanghai Shenhua 1-0 last week, extending their winning streak in the Champions League to four games. They met Albirex Niigata in the J1 League on Saturday and were held to a 1-1 draw.

Ad

Trending

Shanghai Port vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice, with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the 2020 Champions League. Both teams registered away wins in these meetings.

The visitors have won five of their last six games in the Champions League and have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

Shanghai have won eight of their 21 meetings against Japanese opponents. Interestingly, they have suffered eight defeats in that period.

Yokohama F. Marinos are on a four-game winning streak in their travels, scoring 13 goals.

Shanghai Port are unbeaten at home in the Champions League this season, though two of the three games have ended in draws.

Only last-placed Central Coast Mariners have conceded more goals (19) than Port in the Champions League Elite East region this season.

Ad

Shanghai Port vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

The Red Eagles are winless in their last three competitive games. They have lost their two games this year, conceding seven goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have suffered just one loss in home meetings against Japanese teams, with that defeat registered against Marinos in 2020. However, that match was held in Qatar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

Marinos have lost just one of their last 10 games across all competitions while recording seven wins. They are unbeaten in their last six away games, recording five wins, and are strong favorites. They have scored 21 goals in seven games in the Champions League this season.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' impressive goal-scoring record in the Champions League, Marinos are expected to register a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Shanghai Port 1-2 Yokohama F. Marinos

Shanghai Port vs Yokohama F. Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Yokohama F. Marinos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback