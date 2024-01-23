Shanghai Shenhua vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

Shanghai Shenhua will lock horns against Al Nassr at the Shenzhen City Stadium in a club friendly on Wednesday.

The visitors will play their first match of the year on Wednesday and also get their mid-season break underway with this clash. After this match, they will take on Zhejiang at the same venue on Sunday.

They were last in action in the Saudi Pro League in December, recording a 4-1 win over Al Taawoun. They have traveled with a full-strength squad for the friendly, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading their lineup.

Interestingly, the tickets for their China Tour were sold out within hours of going online, so we can expect a good crowd in the stands for this match.

Shanghai Shenhua will take to the pitch for the first time since November when they defeated Shandong Taishan 1-0 in the Chinese FA Cup final. It was their first major title since 2019. João Carlos Teixeira is the most well-known player in their ranks while Cephas Malele and Ibrahim Amadou are the two other overseas players.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will square off for the first time. This will be the first meeting against a Saudi opponent for the hosts and the first meeting against a Chinese team for the visitors.

Shanghai Shenhua have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions, recording five wins. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last six games.

Al Nassr signed off 2023 on a five-game winning run across all competitions, scoring 21 goals while conceding seven times.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat across all competitions since August.

They are winless in their last four friendlies, suffering two defeats and playing a couple of draws.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Al Nassr Prediction

The Flower of Shanghai will play for the first time in over two months, so might be a bit rusty. Nonetheless, playing in familiar surroundings should work in their favor. They will take to the pitch under new manager Leonid Slutsky, who joined them last month and will look to leave a good account of themselves.

Al-Alami have been in good touch recently and after enduring a winless run of three games between late November and early December, they finished 2023 on a five-game winning run. They landed in Shenzhen on Sunday and will have three days to warm up for the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to start training with the team but is expected to at least start from the bench. While Luis Castro has a few absentees due to international commitments, most of the key players have traveled to China and are in contention to start.

Both teams are playing after lengthy breaks, so avoiding injuries will be a key concern for both managers. Considering the advantage in terms of squad quality and goalscoring form for Al Nassr, they are expected to register a win.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 1-2 Al Nassr

Shanghai Shenhua vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Talisca to score or assist any time - Yes