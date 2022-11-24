Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25, 2022

Shanghai Shenhua and Beijing Guoan will square off at the Jinjiang Football Training Center Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Friday (November 25).

Shanghai are winless in their last seven league games, suffering four defeats and playing out three draws. They fell to a 2-1 defeat against ninth-placed Tianjin Teda last time around. It was their third straight defeat.

Beijing, meanwhile, have enjoyed a good run in recent games, winning their last two. They scored twice in the first half against Guangzhou City last time around in a 2-1 win.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 36 times across competitions. Beijing have a 17-13 lead, while six games have ended in draws.

The last six meetings have produced conclusive results, with four wins for Beijing and two for Shanghai, including a 2-0 win in August.

Seven of their last eight meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Beijing have won five of their last six Super League games.

Shanghai have failed to score in two of their last four Super League games, while Beijing have scored at least once in their last 11.

Three of Shanghai's last four games have produced over 2.5 goals, while four of Beijing's last five have seen over 2.5 goals.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Shanghai are struggling at the moment, as they've not won since October. They have lost their last three games, conceding seven goals.

Beijing, meanwhile, have just one defeat in their last 11 league games, with that loss coming against league leaders Wuhan Three Towns earlier this month. Considering the form of the two teams, a Beijing win seems likely.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 1-2 Beijing Guoan

Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Beijing

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Beijing to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

