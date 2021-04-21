Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020-21

Shanghai Shenhua are set to play Beijing Guoan on Friday at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium for their latest Chinese Super League fixture.
Shanghai Shenhua last played a football game last year in the group stage of the AFC Champions League. South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai beat Shanghai Shenhua 4-1, with first-half goals from young forward Park Jeong-in and midfielder Lee Sang-heon and a second-half brace from Norway international Bjorn Johnsen secured the win for Ulsan Hyundai.
China international Bi Jinhao scored the consolation goal for Shanghai Shenhua.
Beijing Guoan, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Ulsan Hyundai last year in the quarter-final of the AFC Champions League. A first-half brace from Brazilian striker Junior Negrao, now at Changchun Yatai, ensured victory for Ulsan Hyundai.
Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head
In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Beijing Guoan hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost five and drawn four.
The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the Chinese Super League, with Beijing Guoan beating Shanghai Shenhua 2-1. Goals from former Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu and Brazil international Renato Augusto sealed the deal for Beijing Guoan. Former Watford and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, now at Al Shabab, scored the sole goal for Shanghai Shenhua.
Shanghai Shenhua form guide in the Chinese Super League: yet to play
Beijing Guoan form guide in the Chinese Super League: yet to play
Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan Team News
Shanghai Shenhua
Shanghai Shenhua have no known issues and manager Choi Kang-hee is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Beijing Guoan
Meanwhile, Beijing Guoan will be without Brazilian midfielders Renato Augusto and Fernando for the first few games. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Slaven Bilic looks likely to have a fully squad to choose from.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Renato Augusto, Fernando
Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI
Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Li Shuai, Eddy Francis, Bi Jinhao, Feng Xiaoting, Wen Jiabao, Zhang Lu, Alexander N'Doumbou, Qin Sheng, Yu Hanchao, Giovanni Moreno, Peng Xinli
Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hou Sen, Wang Gang, Kim Min-jae, Yu Yang, Li Lei, Li Ke, Chi Zhongguo, Jonathan Vieira, Yu Dabao, Zhang Xizhe, Zhaang Yuning
Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan Prediction
Shanghai Shenhua have assembled an interesting squad, with the likes of Giovanni Moreno providing quality and experience. Manager Choi Kang-hee will be keen to get a winning start.
Beijing Guoan, on the other hand, will be without important midfielder Renato Augusto for the first few games. They will have top cope without his presence, and it remains to be seen how they do that.
A close encounter seems to be on the cards with a draw an ideal result.
Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 0-0 Beijing Guoan
