Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020-21

Shanghai Shenhua are set to play Beijing Guoan on Friday at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium for their latest Chinese Super League fixture.

Shanghai Shenhua last played a football game last year in the group stage of the AFC Champions League. South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai beat Shanghai Shenhua 4-1, with first-half goals from young forward Park Jeong-in and midfielder Lee Sang-heon and a second-half brace from Norway international Bjorn Johnsen secured the win for Ulsan Hyundai.

China international Bi Jinhao scored the consolation goal for Shanghai Shenhua.

Beijing Guoan, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Ulsan Hyundai last year in the quarter-final of the AFC Champions League. A first-half brace from Brazilian striker Junior Negrao, now at Changchun Yatai, ensured victory for Ulsan Hyundai.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Beijing Guoan hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost five and drawn four.

Beijing Guoan announced the signing of Lucas Souza on loan from Changchun Yatai. As Renato Augusto could not get approval to enter China, Beijing Guoan need a makeshift choice. After signing Junior Negrao and Erik, Changchun Yatai have to offload at least 1 foreign player. pic.twitter.com/nOgr6qurst — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 10, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the Chinese Super League, with Beijing Guoan beating Shanghai Shenhua 2-1. Goals from former Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu and Brazil international Renato Augusto sealed the deal for Beijing Guoan. Former Watford and Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, now at Al Shabab, scored the sole goal for Shanghai Shenhua.

Shanghai Shenhua form guide in the Chinese Super League: yet to play

Advertisement

Beijing Guoan form guide in the Chinese Super League: yet to play

Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Shanghai Shenhua

Shanghai Shenhua have no known issues and manager Choi Kang-hee is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan

Meanwhile, Beijing Guoan will be without Brazilian midfielders Renato Augusto and Fernando for the first few games. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Slaven Bilic looks likely to have a fully squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Renato Augusto, Fernando

Due to travel restrictions, 14 players currently living in Brazil will miss the first 5 rounds of the 2021 CSL(1/2):Paulinho, Talisca(Guangzhou FC)Renato Augusto, Fernando(Beijing Guoan) Roger Guedes, Moises(Shandong Taishan)Marcelo Cirino, Marcinho(Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic) pic.twitter.com/KzREkUOgPO — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 3, 2021

Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Li Shuai, Eddy Francis, Bi Jinhao, Feng Xiaoting, Wen Jiabao, Zhang Lu, Alexander N'Doumbou, Qin Sheng, Yu Hanchao, Giovanni Moreno, Peng Xinli

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hou Sen, Wang Gang, Kim Min-jae, Yu Yang, Li Lei, Li Ke, Chi Zhongguo, Jonathan Vieira, Yu Dabao, Zhang Xizhe, Zhaang Yuning

Shanghai Shenhua vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Shanghai Shenhua have assembled an interesting squad, with the likes of Giovanni Moreno providing quality and experience. Manager Choi Kang-hee will be keen to get a winning start.

Advertisement

Beijing Guoan, on the other hand, will be without important midfielder Renato Augusto for the first few games. They will have top cope without his presence, and it remains to be seen how they do that.

A close encounter seems to be on the cards with a draw an ideal result.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 0-0 Beijing Guoan

Also Read: 5 best U-25 goalkeepers in the world