Shanghai Shenhua vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shanghai Shenhua take on Cangzhou Mighty Lions in their Chinese Super League relegation stage fixture on Tuesday at the Suzhou City Sports Centre.

Shanghai Shenhua are currently at the top of the relegation standings with 32 points and returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Qingdao Huanghai on Saturday.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions have seen a great run of form in their recent outings and have made it three wins in a row. They are unbeaten since the first fixture of the restart.

They recorded a 2-0 win over Wuhan Zall on Saturday and will be hoping to make it four wins in a row.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Head-to-Head

There have been just five meetings between the two sides, with all the games coming in the Chinese Super League. Cangzhou Mighty Lions hold a slender lead in the head-to-head record and have recorded two wins to their name.

Shanghai Shenhua's only win in this fixture came in the 2016 edition of the competition. The two sides last squared off at Jiangyin Stadium on 15 December. The game ended in a 1-1 draw with Oscar Maritu canceling out Lonsana Doumbouya's first-half strike.

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (Chinese Super League): W-L-W-D-W

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide (Chinese Super League): W-W-W-D-L

Shanghai Shenhua vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Team News

Shanghai Shenhua

Zhu Yue remains the only doubt for The Flower of Shanghai. He has not featured this season for an undisclosed reason.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus Shanghai Shenhua field an all-Chinese squad with 5 U-23 players in the starting line-up against Qingdao FC today. It's the Shenhua's first game after securing CSL spot. Apart from Adrian Mierzejewski, all Shanghai Shenhua's other foreign players have returned home. Shanghai Shenhua field an all-Chinese squad with 5 U-23 players in the starting line-up against Qingdao FC today. It's the Shenhua's first game after securing CSL spot. Apart from Adrian Mierzejewski, all Shanghai Shenhua's other foreign players have returned home. https://t.co/mduZqVNo4r

Injured: None

Doubtful: Zhu Yue

Suspended: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Cangzhou Mighty Lions for this game. Liao Chengjian and Andre Senghor have served their three suspensions and shall be available for selection here.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Shenhua vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI:

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ma Zhen; Jiabao Wen, Bi Jinhao, Xiaoting Feng, Li Yunqiu; Wang Haijian, Xi Wu, Lonsana Doumbouya, Baojie Zhu; Yang Xu, He Longhai

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (3-4-3): Puliang Shao; Zheng Zhiyun, Stoppila Sunzu, Yiming Yang; Zihao Yan, Hao Guo, Sabit Abdusalam, Lin Chuangyi; Bughrahan Skandar, Pengfei Xie, Oscar Maritu

Shanghai Shenhua vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Prediction

Shanghai Shenhua have secured their place in the 2022 edition of the Chinese Super League and gave their U-23 players some playtime in their previous outing. A similar squad is expected to be fielded here which could struggle against an in-form Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 1-2 Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Edited by Peter P