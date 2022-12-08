Shanghai Shenhua vs Dalian Pro Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2022

Shanghai Shenhua and Dalian Pro go head-to-head at the Jinjiang Sports Center as round 30 of the Chinese Super League gets underway on Friday.

The hosts head into the weekend unbeaten in seven consecutive matches against the Blue Hawks and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Shanghai Shenhua were sent crashing down to earth on Monday when they suffered a 2-0 loss against Zhejiang.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Meizhou Hakka which saw their eight-game winless run in the league come to an end.

With 45 points from 29 games, Shanghai Shenhua are currently ninth in the Super League table, level on points with eighth-placed Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.

In stark contrast, Dalian Pro continued their charge to the top half of the table as they secured a 3-1 victory away to Beijing Guoan last time out.

They have now won three matches on the trot and are unbeaten in four consecutive outings since their 1-0 loss to Zhejiang in the FA Cup on November 18.

Dalian are currently 11th in the league standings after picking up 39 points from 29 games.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Dalian Pro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Shanghai Shenhua boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Dalian Pro have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five different occasions.

Shanghai Shenhua are unbeaten in their last seven games against this weekend’s visitors, claiming five wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in May 2019.

Dalian Pro are unbeaten in their last six league matches, picking up four wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss to Shanghai Port on November 4.

Shanghai Shenhua are winless in their last four home matches in the league, managing just one point from a possible 12 since October.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Dalian Pro have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will fancy their chances against a Shanghai Shenhua side who have struggled for results on home turf. Wu Jingui’s men are unbeaten in their last seven home matches against Dalian Pro and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 2-2 Dalian Pro

Shanghai Shenhua vs Dalian Pro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last seven encounters)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the teams)

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes