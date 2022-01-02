Shanghai Shenhua vs Henan Songshan Longmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shanghai Shenhua square off against Henan Songshan Longmen in their final Chinese Super League fixture on Monday.
This top-of-the-table clash in the relegation phase takes place at the Suzhou City Sports Centre.
Shanghai Shenhua have looked sharp in the league since the restart but their last two games have ended in draws. Their game against Chongqing Lifan ended in a goalless draw on Friday.
Henan Songshan Longmen have enjoyed a decent spell in the Chinese Super League since the restart and are unbeaten since their 1-0 defeat to Dalian Pro in the first game of the relegation phase. They recorded a 1-0 win against Wuhan in their previous outing on Friday.
Shanghai Shenhua vs Henan Songshan Longmen Head-to-Head
There have been 28 meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. The fixture has been closely contested between the two teams, with Shanghai Shenhua having a slight 10-8 advantage in wins. The spoils have been shared 10 times in this fixture.
They last met in the relegation phase fixture in December at the Jiangyin Stadium. The game ended in a 2-0 win for the Flower of Shanghai thanks to a brace from Henrique Dourado.
Shanghai Shenhua form guide (Chinese Super League): D-D-W-L-W
Henan Songshan Longmen form guide (Chinese Super League): W-D-W-W-D
Shanghai Shenhua vs Henan Songshan Longmen Team News
Shanghai Shenhua
Christian Bassogog and Shin Wook Kim remain unavailable as they haven't featured in the league since the restart in December. The capital club have no injury or suspension concerns for the final game of the campaign.
Injured: None
Unavailable: Christian Bassogog, Shin Wook Kim
Suspended: None
Henan Songshan Longmen
There are no known injury concerns for Henan ahead of the game. Luo Xin will return to the squad after serving a one-game suspension against Wuhan FC.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Shanghai Shenhua vs Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI
Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ma Zhen; Denny Wang Yi, Bi Jinhao, Xiaoting Feng, Eddy Francis; Cao Yunding, Xi Wu, Alexander N'Doumbou, Hanchao Yu; Yang Xu, Xinli Peng
Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Wang Guoming; Feng Boxuan, Toni Sunjic, Liu Jiahui, Abduwal Ablet, Zhao Yuhao; Han Dong, Wang Shangyuan, Ma Xingyu; Kyum Parmanjan, Henrique Dourado
Shanghai Shenhua vs Henan Songshan Longmen Prediction
Shanghai Shenhua's form has taken a dip in their recent outings, while Henan have scored six goals since December, letting in only three goals in that period. A low-scoring draw appears to be the most likely outcome from the game.
Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 1-1 Henan Songshan Longmen