Shanghai Shenhua vs Jiangsu Suning prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Matchday 12 will see Shanghai Shenhua hosting Jiangsu Suning, with three points on the line in Group A of the 2020 Chinese Super League.

Shanghai Shenhua have not exactly impressed thus far and currently find themselves in the relegation playoff spots.

With time running out in this round, Shenua will need to start racking up the points to avoid dropping down to the Chinese League One.

Suning, on the other hand, have been in fine form and sit second on the standings - albeit nine points behind table-toppers Guangzhou Evergrande - but just five points separate them from their fifth-placed opponents.

Shanghai Shenhua come into this clash off the back of a penalty shootout defeat to Guangzhou R&F in the Chinese FA Cup, while Jiangsu Suning defeated Shenzhen FC 2-0 in the same competition.

Full time. Jiangsu Suning 2-0 Shenzhen FC and qualified to next phase with minimal cost. Santini and Li Ang scored for Jiangsu. — Forza Jiangsu Suning (@suningfc) September 18, 2020

Shanghai Shenhua vs Jiangsu Suning Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 29 occasions in the past and the head-to-head record is virtually even.

Suning have the slight advantage with 10 victories,10 draws and 46 goals scored, while nine previous matches ended in a victory for Shenhua with 41 goals scored.

Their most recent match-up came in August when a 20th-minute strike by Giovanni Moreno was enough to give Shenhua a 1-0 victory.

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-D

Jiangsu Suning form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Shanghai Shenhua vs Jiangsu Suning Team News

Shanghai Shenhua

Shanghai Shenhua have no known injury concerns or suspensions, although midfielders Alexander N'doumbou and Xinli Peng are both walking tight ropes and are one yellow card away from getting suspended.

Injuries: None

Risk of suspension: Alexander N'doumbou, Xinli Peng

Jiangsu Suning

Jiansgu Suning have no known injury concerns or suspension worries and manager Cosmin Olaroui will have a relatively full squad to choose from.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Shanghai Shenhua vs Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-5-1): Cheng Zeng, Wen Jia Bao, Chenjie Zhu, Stephane Mbia, Lu Zhang, Cao Yunding, Xinli Peng, Alexander N'Doumbou, Sun Shilin, Giovanni Moreno, Yang Xu

Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI: Gu Chao, Yun Zhou, Miranda, Yang Boyu, Abdulhamit Abdugheni, Wu Xi, Tiang Yinong, Luo Jing, Alex Teixeira, Eder, Ivan Santini

Shanghai Shenhua vs Jiangsu Suning Prediction

On current form, Jiangsu Suning should run circles around Shanghai Shenhua but the Chinese Super League has thrown up its own fair share of surprises since resumption.

With established world-beaters like Eder, Miranda, and Alex Teixeira within their ranks, Suning have one of the stronger sides in the entire CSL and this is reflected in their league standing.

However, Shanghai Shenhua have enough in their arsenal to cause Jiangsu Suning harm but the team known as the Flower of Shanghai have been plagued by massive inconsistency.

The 1st round of the CFA cup in Dalian: Jiangsu Suning 2:0 Shenzhen. Guangzhou R&F eliminated Shanghai Shenhua through penalty shootout. Guangzhou Evergrande 2:0 Henan Jianye. Shandong Luneng 4:0 Dalian Pro. Tomorrow 4 games in Suzhou. The 8 winners advance to the 2nd round. pic.twitter.com/wWqtFE92mV — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 18, 2020

Shanghai Shenhua have also found goals hard to come by and their total of 12 goals scored from 11 matches is the lowest in Group A. They will likely find it difficult to breach a Suning backline that currently boasts the third-best defensive record in the group.

Jiangsu Suning have also been in free-scoring form, led by the impressive Eder who has notched seven goals from just 11 matches and ably supported by strike partner Ivan Santini with five.

This is the same total that the entire Shenhua team has managed between them and is indicative of the task that lies ahead.

Shanghai Shenhua are without a victory in their last five games and although there is a possibility of an upset, it looks highly unlikely against an in-form Jiangsu Suning.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 1-3 Jiangsu Suning