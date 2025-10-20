Shanghai Shenhua vs Seoul Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

Shanghai Shenhua will host Seoul at the Shanghai Stadium on Wednesday in the third round of their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side are in the thick of a title race in Chinese Super League at the moment but are yet to come alive on the road continental stage and will be keen to rectify that this week.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Gangwon in their Champions League opener, taking the lead late in the first half via a Joao Teixeira strike before their opponents came from behind to secure maximum points in the second half. They then played out a 1-1 draw with Ulsan in their second game, once again squandering a one-goal lead.

Seoul, meanwhile, had to settle for a point in their tournament opener after conceding in the 80th minute of their 1-1 draw with Japanese side Machida Zelvia. However, they picked up their first Champions League win of the campaign last time out, beating Buriram 3-0, with Jun Choi and Seung-Won Jeong getting on the scoresheet in the first half before Lucas Silva got in on the act in the second.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Seoul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Shenhua faced Ulsan last December in the Champions League Elite, losing the league-phase clash 2-1 to mark a fourth defeat in their last five competitive games against South Korean opponents.

Seoul's last competitive meeting against Chinese opposition came back in November 2020 when they played Beijing Guoan in the Champions League, losing the group-stage clash 3-1.

The visitors have scored four goals in the Champions League Elite this season, the joint-highest in Eastern division alongside Vissel Kobe.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Seoul Prediction

Tricolor have picked up two wins and two draws from their last four games. They have, however, won just one of their last five home games and will need to step things up significantly if they are to secure maximum points this week.

The Dark Red Warriors' saw their latest result end a five-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, failed to impress on the road of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 2-1 Seoul

Shanghai Shenhua vs Seoul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Shenhua to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the visitors' last 10 matches)

