Shanghai Shenhua vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

The Shanghai derby takes center stage in the Chinese Super League on Wednesday as Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai Port trade tackles at Suzhou Sports Center.
This matchday three fixture will pit the only two sides boasting a 100% record in Group B of the CSL. Both teams will be looking to boost their title hopes with a victory.
Shanghai Shenhua were 3-1 victors away to Wuhan FC in their last game. Shin-Wook Kim, Xinli Peng and Christian Bassogog all got on the scoresheet to help the Flowers of Shanghai pick up all three points.
Shanghai Port defeated Beijing Guoan by the same scoreline at home. Ricardo Lopes scored a first-half brace to help the hosts to victory.
Only goal difference separates the city rivals on the table, with Shenhua currently occupying top spot by virtue of their superior goal difference.
Shanghai Shenhua vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head
This will be the 17th meeting between the sides and Shanghai Port have a much better record.
The Red Eagles have nine wins and three draws to their name, while Shanghai Shenhua were victorious in three previous matches.
Their most recent meeting came in the quarterfinals of the CSL playoffs last year. The sides could not be separated after 120 minutes but Shanghai Port secured a 5-4 penalty shootout victory.
Shanghai Shenhua form guide: W-W
Shanghai Port form guide: W-W
Shanghai Shenhua vs Shanghai Port Team News
Shanghai Shenhua
The hosts have no known injury or suspension concerns.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Shanghai Port FC
The visitors have defender Ante Majstorovic ruled out through injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Ivan Leko.
Injuries: Ante Majstorovic
Suspension: None
Shanghai Shenhua vs Shanghai Port Predicted XI
Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cheng Zang (GK); Jiabao Wen, Matej Jonjic, Xiating Feng, Aidi Fulangxisi; Hanchao Yu, Xinli Peng, Xi Wu, Yunding Cao; Giovanni Moreno, Shin-Wook Kim
Shanghai Port FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Junling Yan (GK); Ang Li, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Wenjun Lue, Ablahan Haliq, Aaron Mooy, Shenchao Wang; Oscar, Marko Arnautovic, Ricardo Lopes
Shanghai Shenhua vs Shanghai Port Prediction
Shanghai Port are favorites in this tie and also have title ambitions this campaign. However, Shenhua have the capacity to get the job done on home soil.
With city bragging rights and three points on the line, the two sides are likely to play on the front foot and a lot of goalmouth action can be expected. We are predicting a victory for Shanghai Port in an entertaining fixture.
Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 1-2 Shanghai Port