Shanghai Shenhua and Tianjin Jinmen Tiger will battle for three points in a Chinese Super League round 15 clash on Wednesday (June 25th). The game will be played at the Shanghai Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 away win over city rivals Shanghai Port in the Chinese FA Cup round-of-16 over the weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Andre Luis' 45th-minute strike but Gabrielzinho equalized right at the start of the second half. Andre Luis completed his hat-trick in the second half, scoring either side of his compatriot Gustavo's strike in an all-Brazilian scoring affair.
The Blue Devils will shift their attention to the league, where their last game saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat away to Shenzhen Xinpencheng.
Jienmin, meanwhile, were eliminated from the cup following their 2-0 defeat away to Guangdong GA-Power. Ma Junliang and Joao Carlos scored in the second half to help their side advance to the quarterfinals.
Jimnen's last league game came in a 1-0 home win over Shandong Taishan a fortnight ago.
The win saw them climb to fourth spot in the standings with 22 points from 14 games. Shenhua are joint-level with table-toppers Beijing Guoan on 32 points.
Shanghai Shenhua vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Shanghai Shenhua have won 19 of their last 44 head-to-head games. Tianjin have been victorious 10 times while 15 games ended in draws.
- Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Shanghai Shenhua claimed a 2-1 home win.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Shenhua's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Four of Tianjin's last five competitive games saw one side fail to find the back of the net and also produced under 2.5 goals.
- Shenhua have won five of their last six games.
- Seven of Tianjin's last eight competitive games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
Shanghai Shenhua vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Prediction
Shanghai Shenhua are aiming to win a first league title since 2003 and have started the season on a positive note.
Tianjin are also performing relatively well but their games tend to be tightly-contested affairs.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 2-1 Tianjin Jinmen Tiger
Shanghai Shenhua vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Shanghai Shenhua to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals