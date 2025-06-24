Shanghai Shenhua and Tianjin Jinmen Tiger will battle for three points in a Chinese Super League round 15 clash on Wednesday (June 25th). The game will be played at the Shanghai Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 away win over city rivals Shanghai Port in the Chinese FA Cup round-of-16 over the weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Andre Luis' 45th-minute strike but Gabrielzinho equalized right at the start of the second half. Andre Luis completed his hat-trick in the second half, scoring either side of his compatriot Gustavo's strike in an all-Brazilian scoring affair.

Trending

The Blue Devils will shift their attention to the league, where their last game saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat away to Shenzhen Xinpencheng.

Jienmin, meanwhile, were eliminated from the cup following their 2-0 defeat away to Guangdong GA-Power. Ma Junliang and Joao Carlos scored in the second half to help their side advance to the quarterfinals.

Jimnen's last league game came in a 1-0 home win over Shandong Taishan a fortnight ago.

The win saw them climb to fourth spot in the standings with 22 points from 14 games. Shenhua are joint-level with table-toppers Beijing Guoan on 32 points.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Shanghai Shenhua have won 19 of their last 44 head-to-head games. Tianjin have been victorious 10 times while 15 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Shanghai Shenhua claimed a 2-1 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Shenhua's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Tianjin's last five competitive games saw one side fail to find the back of the net and also produced under 2.5 goals.

Shenhua have won five of their last six games.

Seven of Tianjin's last eight competitive games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Prediction

Shanghai Shenhua are aiming to win a first league title since 2003 and have started the season on a positive note.

Tianjin are also performing relatively well but their games tend to be tightly-contested affairs.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 2-1 Tianjin Jinmen Tiger

Shanghai Shenhua vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Shanghai Shenhua to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More