Shanghai Shenhua vs Tianjin JMT prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Shanghai Shenhua will welcome Tianjin JMT to Venue Jinzhou Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

Shanghai Shenhua have endured a three-match winless streak in the CSL, earning just two points out of a possible nine. In fifth place on 22 points, the Flower of Shanghai are trailing leaders Wuhan Three Towns by 15 points. Dropping any more points will be disastrous.

Playing at home gives the hosts an opportunity to return to winning ways and recover some lost ground. They have performed better on their turf than on the road this term. However, Tianjin JMT have pulled off a couple of shock wins in away fixtures thus far.

Tianjin JMT are five places behind, in the 10th spot, but only four points separate the two teams. The Tigers will head into the clash on the back of a draw and one win – a total of four points obtained in two outings. They will hope to disrupt Shanghai Shenhua’s plans and achieve something worthwhile at Venue Jinzhou Stadium. However, Tianjin will be without two key players, Wei Zhang and Yang Fan, both of whom were sent off against Changchun Yatai. Shanghai Shenhua have two absentees as well.

With their backs to the wall, Shanghai Shenhua will leave no stone unturned in their bid to claim full points in front of local fans.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Tianjin JMT Head-to-Head

The last five face-offs between the sides have gone Shanghai Shenhua’s way on three occasions, while Tianjin JMT managed one win and the spoils were shared once.

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-L

Tianjin JMT form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Shanghai Shenhua vs Tianjin JMT News

Shanghai Shenhua

Central midfielder Xi Wu has been sidelined with a fractured rib. Defender Yue Zhu has been called up to the national team. Defenders Zexiang Yang and Eddy Francis are under suspension.

Injury: Xi Wu.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Zexiang Yang, Eddy Francis.

Unavailable: Yue Zhu.

Tianjin JMT

Left-back Wei Zhang and centre-back Fan Yang will not play a part due to a red card suspension.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Wei Zhang, Fan Yang.

Unavailable: None.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Tianjin JMT Predicted Xls

Shanghai Shenhua (3-4-3): Zhen Ma (GK), Zhu Chenjie, Jin Yangyang, Denny Wang, Sun Shilin, Haijian Wang, Peng Xinli, Bai Jiajun, Cao Yunding, Miller Bolanos, Christian Bassogog

Tianjin JMT (5-4-1): Jiamin Xu (GK), Bai Yuefeng, David Andujar, Tian Yinong, Song Yue, Su Yuanjie, Yan Shi, BA Dun, Wang Qiuming, Fran Merida, Xie Weijun

Shanghai Shenhua vs Tianjin JMT Prediction

The psychological advantage will play in favor of Shanghai Shenhua due to the superior number of wins recorded over Tianjin JMT irrespective of the venue.

Shanghai Shenhua are expected to win, which is their sole objective of the meeting.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 2-0 Tianjin JMT

