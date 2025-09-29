Shanghai Shenhua vs Ulsan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025

Shanghai Shenhua will host Ulsan at the Shanghai Stadium on Wednesday in the second round of their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The home side have struggled for results of late but returned to winning ways emphatically last time out as they thrashed Meizhou Hakka 6-1. They will now be looking to build on that when they return to continental action this week.

Ad

They were beaten 2-1 by Gangwon in their Champions League opener earlier in the month. They headed into the break a goal up thanks to a Joao Teixeira strike before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points in the second-half.

Ulsan, meanwhile, have endured a woeful campaign in the South Korean top-flight this season, with the three-time reigning champions on course to finish the season in the bottom-half of the table.

Ad

Trending

They however picked up maximum points in their tournament opener a fortnight ago as they picked up a 2-1 win over Chengdu Rongcheng. The visitors were a goal down at the break but stepped things up in the second-half with substitutes Won-Sang Um and Yool Heo getting on the scoresheet to secure the win for the Tigers.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Ulsan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the fourth meeting between the two teams. Ulsan have had the upper hand in this fixture, winning all three of their previous matchups.

The two teams last faced off in last season's AFC Champions League Elite with the visitors winning the league phase clash 2-1.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions and have managed just two in their last 13.

Shenhua have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Chinese top-flight this season with 59 goals scored and 31 conceded.

Ad

Shanghai Shenhua vs Ulsan Prediction

Tricolor's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will now be looking to kick on from that this week. They have, however, won just two of their last six home games and have work to do here.

The Tigers have registered one win and three draws in their last four games after losing four of their previous five. They have been poor on the road of late but should have enough to avoid defeat this week.

Ad

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 1-1 Ulsan

Shanghai Shenhua vs Ulsan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More