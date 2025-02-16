Shanghai Shenhua vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2025

Shanghai Shenhua will host Vissel Kobe at the Shanghai Stadium on Tuesday in the final round of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite league stage campaign. The home side have failed to perform on the continental stage this season and require a result this week to advance to the knockout stages.

They were beaten 1-0 by Yokohama F. Marinos in their last match and had good chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but failed to convert. The Chinese outfit now sit 10th in the East with seven points and must not only win on Tuesday but also rely on results elsewhere to retain any hopes of advancement to the last 16.

Vissel Kobe, meanwhile, have been brilliant in the Champions League Elite this season and have already secured a spot in the knockout stages. They cruised to a 4-0 home victory over Shanghai Port last time out in the competition, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including former Werder Bremen man Yuya Osako who scored the final goal of the contest.

The visitors, who sit second in the table, are level on points with leaders Yokohama FM and could leapfrog them with a win on Tuesday.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Shenhua and Vissel Kobe.

The visitors have had five meetings against Chinese opposition in competitive action winning four of those games and losing the other.

Shenhua have scored nine goals in the Champions League Elite this season. Only Buriram (5) and Ulsan (4) have managed fewer in the Eastern region.

Vissel Kobe have the second-best defensive record in the East so far with a goal-concession tally of six.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Shenhua are winless in their last four continental outings after winning two of their previous three. They have, however, been solid on home turf in recent months and will be hopeful of a favorable outcome this week.

Vissel Kobe have nothing major to play for on Tuesday and may be inclined to rest players, which could see them lose here.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 2-1 Vissel Kobe

Shanghai Shenhua vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Shenhua to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven competitive matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven competitive matches)

