Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan Three Towns prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Shanghai Shenhua will play host to Wuhan Three Towns at Jiangyin Sports Park Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

Shanghai Shenhua finished ninth out of 16 teams last season and have hit the ground running in the new campaign. The Flower of Shanghai occupy third place with six points after winning their two opening matches.

Shanghai Shenhua are one of the biggest clubs in China but their last Super League title was won in 1995. Winning the ultimate prize is the team’s main objective of the season and they appear to be on the right track.

Newcomers Wuhan Three Towns have been in the spotlight following an astonishing start to the campaign. Founded in 2013, they are one of the newest teams in the top flight. They won the League One title last season, earning promotion to the Chinese Super League.

They have won their first two matches and are currently on top of the standings. Their trip to Shanghai will be a major test of strength amid growing questions about how long their fairytale will last.

It is a top-of-the-table clash whose outcome will likely reshuffle the positions of the top four teams in the table.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan Three Towns Head-to-Head

Both teams are yet to play against each other due to the fact that Shanghai Shenhua have been playing in the top flight while Wuhan Three Towns have been in the lower division.

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-D

Wuhan Three Towns form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan Three Towns Team News

Shanghai Shenhua

All the players are available for selection except defender Yue Zhu, who has been called up to the national team. Cameroon international Christian Bassogog is chasing his second goal of the season after opening his account against Shanghai Port on Wednesday.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Yue Zhu.

Wuhan Three Towns

All players are available for selection. Like in League One last season, Wuhan Three Towns have been free scoring, netting 10 goals in just two games. Nicolae Stanciu and Davison will hope to take their tallies to three goals each or more on Sunday. The good thing about this club is that almost every player is capable of scoring. Eight players have so far scored the 10 goals.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan Three Towns Predicted Xls

Shanghai Shenhua (4-4-2): Zhen Ma (GK), Denny Wang, Bi Jinhao, Zhu Chenjie, Li Yunqiu, Zhao Mingjian, Qian Jiegei, Wu Xi, Haijian Wang, Christian Bassogog, Cao Yunding

Wuhan Three Towns (4-4-2): Dianzuo Liu, Deng Hanwen, Wallace, Yiming Liu, Ren Hang, Xu Haoyang, Zhang Xiaobin, Nicolae Stanciu, Xie Pengfei, Davidson, Ademilson

Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan Three Towns Prediction

Both teams are eying a third win in a row which could send them to the summit of the table. Shanghai Shenhua welcomed home fans to the new season with a win over cross-town rivals Shanghai Port on Wednesday. Fans are expecting the same treatment for visiting Wuhan Three Towns.

Shanghai Shenhua are expected to emerge victorious from the clash but Wuhan Three Towns are capable of showing that they deserve some respect.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 1-0 Wuhan Three Towns

