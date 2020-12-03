Shanghai SIPG vs Jeonbuk Hyundai prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020

Shanghai SIPG take on Jeonbuk Hyundai in the last of their AFC Champions League group games at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Friday.

This is, for all practical purposes, a dead rubber. Shanghai SIPG have already booked their place in the next round, while Jeonbuk Hyundai cannot qualify, after managing only four points from their first five games.

However, before heading into the knockout stage, Shanghai SIPG will be keen to get a win out of this game. That has become more important following their 4-0 loss to Sydney FC in their last game.

For Shanghai SIPG manager Vitor Pereira, the priority at the moment would be for his side to carry some momentum into the knockout stages of the competition.

Jeonbuk were thrashed in their last game, as group leaders Yokohama F. Marinos beat them 5-1. At the moment, the Korean club are level on points with Sydney FC, and will at least look to ensure that they don't finish bottom of the group.

Shanghai SIPG vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Head-to-Head

Shanghai SIPG have faced Jeonbuk Hyundai on five occasions before this game. They have won just one encounter against the Korean side, losing another. Three matches have ended in draws between these two teams.

The previous meeting between Shanghai SIPG and Jeonbuk Hyundai took place on 22 November, with the Chinese side winning 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium thanks to goals from Wenjun Lu and Hulk.

Shanghai SIPG form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Shanghai SIPG vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Team News

Shanghai SIPG have goalkeeper Yan Junling injured and ruled out of this game. Hulk could come back into the starting XI after missing the last match against Sydney FC.

Injured: Junling Yan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jeonbuk Hyundai don't have any known injury concerns to deal with ahead of this encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai SIPG vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Predicted XI

Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wei Chen; Fu Huan, Wei Zhen, He Guan, Wang Shenchao; Ricardo Lopes Pereira, Oscar, Aaron Mooy; Hulk, Wenjie Lei, Li Shenglong

Jeonbuk Hyundai Predicted XI (4-3-3): Song Bum-keun, Koo Ja-ryong, Hong Jeong-ho, Kim Min-hyeok, Choi Chul-soon; Shin Hyung-min, Kim Bo-kyung, Lee Soo-bin; Na Seong-eun, Modou Barrow, Gustavo

Shanghai SIPG vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Prediction

Both sides are unlikely to be at full intensity for this game, given that it is a dead rubber.

However, with Shanghai SIPG looking to build momentum, we are predicting that they will be slightly sharper and more likely to win this game.

Prediction: Shanghai SIPG 1-0 Jeonbuk Hyundai