Luke Shaw returns to Manchester United as Chilwell gets call-up

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A

Luke Shaw suffered a concussion in England's friendly game with Spain on Saturday night and will return to Manchester United on Monday the English Football Association have announced.

Shaw who is still only 23 years of age collided with Real Madrid player Dani Carvajal in the second half of the friendly tie at Wembley Stadium and he required lengthy treatment before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask and neck brace. Shaw issued a tweet to say that he is doing fine although he will have to be monitored ahead of going back to his club.

The Football Association in a tweet on Sunday said, “Luke Shaw remained at St. George’s Park on Sunday for further rest and monitoring having sustained a concussion against Spain yesterday. He will return to Manchester United on Monday".

England will be in action on Tuesday against Switzerland at Leicester's King Power Stadium and Gareth Southgate, England boss, has since called up Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray, both of whom are Leicester players. It is the first call-up for the duo who have both been a part of the English U21 setup in recent seasons. It remains to be seen whether they will get a game under Southgate but they are two top quality players in my opinion that could have bright England futures ahead of them.

In other news involving Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire has signed a new 5-year contract at the club which will see the 25-year-old there till 2023 at the very least. Maguire has been a leading defender for Leicester and played every minute of Leicester's Premier League season last year. Speaking of the deal, Maguire said to the Leicester City website, “Ever since I came to this club I’ve always reiterated how good they’ve been to me.

“They gave me an opportunity to play in the Premier League and built a great platform for me to go and perform at the World Cup, so I thank them a lot. I owe them a lot, and I’m looking forward to the future.”