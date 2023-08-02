Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo's love story has always been viewed by football fans as perfect. However,few might be unaware that Roccuzzo was romantically involved with someone else for a brief period before becoming involved Messi.

Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo were introduced to each other by Luca Scaglia, Antonella's cousin, when they were just nine years old. However, the Argentine star had to move with his family from Rosario to Spain to continue his career at FC Barcelona.

As a result, the two had to stay away from each other for a long time. According to AS, during this phase, Roccuzzo started seeing another guy in her native country. After being romantically involved for a few years, she got separated from her ex-boyfriend after she got to know that Lionel Messi would be coming back to Argentina.

As an old friend of the 35-year-old told the Argentine magazine, Para Ti, Messi, and Antonella eventually got into a serious relationship in 2007 after a Friendship Day celebration on July 20.

“We met as we always had done and she took out a Blackberry phone which Leo had given her. She didn't say anything else, but we all guessed that they had started seeing each other." Roccuzzo's friend told Para Ti.

In 2010, Roccuzzo's ex-boyfriend spoke to a local newspaper about his break-up. He said:

“She dumped me, but at least she didn't leave me for any old bloke - she dumped me for Messi...”

Messi and Roccuzzo have been happily married for more than half a decade. They also have three kids together: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

When did Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo get married?

After getting reconnected in 2005, Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo got into a serious relationship in 2007. In 2012, they welcomed their first son, Thiago.

After three years, Roccuzzo gave birth to their second son, Mateo. Hence, the couple decided to get married in 2017, after they had already welcomed two kids. A year later, their third son, Ciro was born.

Roccuzzo had been extremely supportive of Lionel Messi in his football career. She is often pictured supporting her husband during matches. The couple has recently been hanging out a lot with David and Victoria Beckham since arriving in the United States.