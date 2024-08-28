"She has good taste then" - When Cristiano Ronaldo impressed Jennifer Lopez with quirky reply

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jennifer Lopez are two influential global figures, celebrated in their respective fields around the world. In 2017, the Portuguese footballer and the American singer crossed paths, enjoying a lively conversation.

At the time, Ronaldo was a star player for Real Madrid and attended the birthday party of Lopez’s cousin, Tiana Rios. A video of their interaction went viral, capturing their friendly chat.

In the clip, Lopez mentions her cousin’s admiration for the forward, to which he responded with a witty remark that made her laugh.

“She watches every game. I can’t get her to work. I mean, she’s honestly like your biggest fan. In the world. It’s crazy,” Lopez said.

Trending

Ronaldo responded:

“She has good taste then.”

The Portuguese later met Lopez’s cousin, who was clearly star-struck by his presence and the two then shared a warm exchange.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is considered one of the greatest players to ever play the sport and his record speaks for itself. He has scored over 800 career goals for both club and country while winning numerous honors, both individually and with his teams.

After leaving Real Madrid in 2018, Ronaldo joined Juventus before returning to Manchester United in 2021. He now plays for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr, where he continues to impress, scoring 68 goals in 74 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo drops retirement hint

The former Real Madrid forward, who turns 40 next year, continues to perform at a high level but there has been much speculation about his retirement due to his age. In an interview with the Portuguese TV channel Now, he revealed that he is content with Al-Nassr and may very well retire in Saudi Arabia.

The forward said:

“I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr. I’m happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue."

Ronaldo, who has scored 130 goals for Portugal, remains an integral part of head coach Roberto Martinez’s plans for the national team. The former Manchester United star said that his current focus is leading Portugal in the Nations League, rather than thinking about retirement.

"When I leave the national team, I won’t tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part but also a very well-thought-out one. Right now, what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches. We have the Nations League ahead of us and I would really like to play," the forward added (via BBC)

Ronaldo recently scored his 899th career goal with a stunning free-kick for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. His side, which won 4-1 against Al Feiha, will face Al-Ahli after the international break before playing against Al-Ettifaq.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback