“She’s said all sorts of outrageous things” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate’s ex-wife slams ‘shameful’ Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez, the partner of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, has recently come under fire from Tamara Gorro, the ex-wife of Ezequiel Garay. Gorro's anger towards Rodriguez is due to her ostentatious display of luxury in the second season of the popular series “Soy Georgina” that aired on Netflix.

She openly accused the star of creating a fake persona to show off her wealth on the Netflix docuseries. Gorro, who is a social commentator on Spanish television, alleged that Georgina's on-screen character was “shameful."

Ezequiel spent a couple of years with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. According to his ex-wife, Georgina Rodriguez portrays herself as a caring individual who supports disadvantaged children. However, the model then flaunts her luxurious lifestyle, which contradicts her claims.

Gorro suggested that Georgina cannot claim to be interested in supporting children from low-income families while also displaying her wealth on a public platform. She said (via Novagente):

“I have to say this. I have two different opinions about Georgina. We're not friends, I've never been to dinner with her, but I've had contact with her, I know her, we've already spoken and I can say that she's a funny, polite woman."

She added:

"She's said all sorts of outrageous things. But the poor girl's nerves betrayed her. She can't say some things and then show others. You can't say, 'I show my children videos of poor children' and then, on a reality show, showing yourself spending 30,000 euros in a tracksuit store."

Ezequiel Garay's ex-wife did not mince her words while launching her tirade against Georgina Rodriguez. Cristiano Ronaldo's partner has not responded to the criticism yet.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez receives backlash from Spanish media

Georgina Rodriguez is currently touring her homeland, appearing on 'El Hormiguero', where she dropped some intriguing comments about her new life in Saudi Arabia.

Following Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr during the January transfer window, his entire family relocated to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. However, the couple's decision to make this move has not been received positively in their former home country of Spain.

Several TV programs have subjected the 29-year-old to a barrage of criticism. They have attacked her for her lavish lifestyle and the perceived inauthenticity of her reality show.

Spanish journalist Emma Garcia said of Cristiano Ronaldo's partner (via Marca):

"She lives in a world apart and lacks a lot of information about life in general. These statements are out of place, reality is reality. I think it's ignorance in general. For me, it's ignorance and a lack of information. She has no need."

