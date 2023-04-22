Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez may appear to have the perfect relationship on their social media pages. However, according to Portuguese television program 'Noite das Estrelas', the Al-Nassr superstar is fed up with his girlfriend's attitude.

The couple have been in a long-term relationship since 2016 when Georgina Rodriguez caught the eye of Cristiano Ronaldo at a Gucci store in Madrid. The former used to work as a saleswoman, while the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was plying his trade at Real Madrid.

Since then, the couple haven't shied away from professing their love for each other on their social media pages. Moreover, their affection was clearly visible in Georgina Rodriguez's Netflix series 'I Am Georgina'. The Spanish model even claimed that their relationship was currently going from strength to strength.

However, according to Portuguese TV program Noite das Estrelas, there are signs of a crisis between the famed couple. The show's psychologist, Quintino Aries gave his conclusion based on their behavior at public events recently (via MARCA):

"Ronaldo's recent behaviour shows two things: that his personal life is not in a moment of happiness and that the more he distances himself from his mother, Dolores Aveiro, the less tempered he is. And we all know why he is increasingly distant from his family."

The program's journalist, Daniel Nascimento, chimed in saying Georgina Rodriguez is trying to be at Cristiano Ronaldo's level. He said (via MARCA):

"Ronaldo is not happy. Georgina spends her days in a shopping centre in Riyadh and that's one of the reasons why Cristiano is starting to find this story not funny. She just spends and spends and spends. And worst of all, she thinks she's on Cristiano's level. She's putting herself on a pedestal and he's not liking it at all."

While the couple have shown no apparent animosity towards each other, it will be interesting to see how their relationship develops following these rumored revelations.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday

Despite reports stating that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are going through a crisis, they recently celebrated their daughter Bella Esmeralda's first birthday on 18 April.

The Real Madrid legend posted a sweet photo of his daughter in his arms on Instagram with the caption:

“Happy first year of life my love. Daddy loves you very much!”

Bella was born last year in Manchester, England. Her twin brother Angel tragically passed away during birth. The couple have another child together named Alana Martina.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodriguez currently reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia alongside their five children. The Al-Nassr superstar plays in the Saudi Pro League for the Knights of Najd. He joined in January and is under contract there until the summer of 2025.

