In a fascinating throwback to 2011, a long-forgotten revelation about Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr., has resurfaced, offering a captivating insight into the football superstar's life.

Back then, Manuela Silva, a former family nanny, had shared intriguing details about the circumstances surrounding the birth of Cristiano Jr., shedding light on his unique parental situation. The nanny was hired by Ronaldo's sister Katia to take care of her two children. She also helped the family raise Ronaldo's first son.

In a startling revelation, Silva narrated an incident via the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha. She said:

''Katia read an article saying Cristiano’s child’s mother wanted him back.''

But the twist came when Katia revealed to her that the child had not one, but two mothers, both of whom hailed from Mexico. The nanny further stated in the report:

''She said the story was just rubbish because the child’s mother was Mexican and didn’t even know if it was a boy or girl because she was a surrogate mum. She told me the child had two mums, that the eggs came from one woman and the womb belonged to another.”

Despite the unconventional nature of his birth, Cristiano Jr. grew up in a home filled with love and care, as both his father and his then-girlfriend, Irina Shayk, doted on him wholeheartedly.

Fast forward to the present day, and the story of Cristiano Jr., 13, continues to evolve. Following his father's legendary footsteps, the young prodigy aspires to become a footballer, nurturing dreams of one day making his mark on the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines by joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in January. As a result, Cristiano Jr. embraced the challenge by joining the Mahd Academy at the National Sports Centre in Riyadh. His indomitable spirit shone brightly, and in 2023, he transitioned to Al-Nassr's academy, further nurturing his passion for football.

Marcus Rashford chooses Cristiano Ronaldo to save his life with a 90th-minute penalty kick

In a gripping interview amidst the pre-season tour, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford disclosed the player he'd entrust with a life-or-death 90th-minute penalty kick. He was asked:

"You have a penalty in the 90th minute to save your life, who will you choose to take the kick and save your life?"

"Cristiano Ronaldo,'' Rashford replied.

Rashford's admiration for Ronaldo extends beyond the pitch, as he revealed that Ronaldo holds the most popular phone number in his contacts. This revelation cements the deep bond between the two football sensations, which developed when Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined United in 2021 for his second stint at Old Trafford.