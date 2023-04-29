“She told me that she had been following me” – Spanish pop singer opens up on surprise proposal from Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

In a recent appearance on the popular Movistar+ program 'Martínez y Hermanos,' Spanish pop singer Beret revealed a surprising connection to Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. Beret, a highly regarded artist on the Spanish pop scene, opened up about how Rodriguez reached out to him for an unexpected collaboration.

According to Beret, Rodriguez initially contacted him, expressing her admiration for his music and revealing that she had been following his career. The surprise came when she proposed that they perform together in the final episode of her Netflix documentary, "Soy Georgina," at the Starlite event in Malaga. The duo ultimately performed Beret's hit song, "Si por mí fuera", in 2021.

Looking back on the experience, Beret recalled the performance as "brutal," admiring Rodriguez's courage to step out of her comfort zone and sing despite her lack of experience (via Mundo Deportivo):

"It was brutal. She had never sung before and had to step out of her comfort zone. I would be shaking, but it came out brutal."

He went on to praise her as a "very close person," saying they have maintained contact since their collaboration:

"She talked to me. She told me that she had been following me for quite some time and that she liked my music. We have contact and she is a very close person."

Georgina Rodriguez slams rumors about troubled relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez find themselves at the center of media scrutiny, with reports circulating about a potential crisis in their relationship.

Sources claim that the famed Portuguese footballer has grown weary of Rodriguez's behavior, believing her newfound fame has led to an excessively egocentric attitude. Other sources reported a heated argument between the couple while boarding a plane, which has fueled speculation about the state of their relationship.

However, Georgina Rodriguez has responded to recent claims that their relationship is in turmoil, dismissing the rumors as baseless.

In an Instagram post (via GOAL), Rodriguez quoted lyrics from Romeo Santos' song "If I Die" to address the gossip. She wrote, "The envious invent the rumor, the gossip spreads it, and the idiot believes it."

Her statement suggests that she considers the rumors about Cristiano Ronaldo and herself to be unfounded.

Poll : 0 votes