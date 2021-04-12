Sheffield United 0-3 Arsenal | Arsenal Player Ratings as Gunners return to winning ways | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal won 3-0 at Sheffield United on Sunday to return to winning ways in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Both teams started the game cautiously, preferring to hold onto the ball rather than press forward. However, Arsenal soon took the lead when Alexandre Lacazette opened proceedings in the 33rd minute after capping off a fine team move.

Look at that passing 😍



An absolutely brilliant goal from Arsenal!



Alexandre Lacazette with the clinical finish for his 14th of the season. pic.twitter.com/vJdXXlmtSI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 11, 2021

Arsenal doubled their lead late on in the second half through a Gabriel Martinelli tap-in. Mikel Arteta’s men then round out a successful evening when Lacazette completed his brace five minutes from the end.

The win takes Arsenal up to ninth in the league standings, while Sheffield United remain rooted to the bottom. On that note, let's have a look at the Arsenal player ratings in the game.

Bernd Leno - 6.5/10

Bernd Leno didn’t have much to do on the night. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old Arsenal custodian made two saves to register a much-needed clean sheet.

Calum Chambers - 7.5/10

Callum Chambers wasn’t dribbled past once against Sheffield United. Going forward, the Arsenal player provided three dangerous crosses for his teammates in another solid display.

Advertisement

Rob Holding - 7/10

In the absence of David Luiz, Rob Holding was thrust back into Arsenal’s starting line-up.

Lambasted for his poor marking of small attackers like Raheem Sterling and Diego Jota, Holding was faced with a more physical challenge against Sheffield. But he responded by winning six duels and making three clearances and two tackles.

Pablo Mari - 7/10

Once again, Pablo Mari was a calming presence for Arsenal in defence and marshalled his teammates to a vital clean sheet. The consistency of his performances could continue to give Arteta a selection dilemma at centre-back.

Granit Xhaka - 7.5/10

Granit Xhaka played in an unfamiliar hybrid LCB/LB and produced a decent outing. The Swiss international is Arteta’s most dependable soldier, ready to play anywhere on the pitch.

In possession, Arsenal morphed into a 3-1-3-3, with Holding, Mari and Xhaka making up the back three. Off the ball, it was a flat back four with Xhaka at LB. He executed his tactical instructions to a tee and wasn’t dribbled past once throughout the game.

Granit Xhaka wasn't dribbled past once today despite playing out of position at LB. #afc pic.twitter.com/tojfRcamuA — Arsenal Presser (@APresserV2) April 11, 2021

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Tasked with marshalling the Arsenal midfield, Thomas Partey put in a combative performance. He was good in his duels and reading the play and didn't make many sloppy passes and lacklustre touches.

Advertisement

That's the Thomas Partey we paid for. — Arsenal Presser (@APresserV2) April 11, 2021

Apart from his dogged defensive work, Partey provided an assist for Arsenal’s third goal with a magical assist, proving why he cost £45 million.

Dani Ceballos - 8/10

It’s been a tough few weeks for Dani Ceballos, who has made several errors leading to goals. But against Sheffield, the Ibiza Modric completed 92% of his passes, won four duels, created two chances and provided a glorious assist.

Nicolas Pepe - 6/10

After an impressive cameo in midweek, Arsenal’s record signing earned a rare starting spot in a Premier League game. However, the Ivorian didn’t capitalise on that opportunity, struggling to gain any rhythm in the final third and losing possession 16 times.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

In a testament to his incredible versatility, the 19-year-old was deployed in the #10 role against Sheffield.

He was tasked with creating 3v2 overloads down the right while also occupying the space in behind the striker. Bukayo Saka had an impressive outing, as he made the most final-third passes (16) of any player on the pitch.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

The chosen one, the one they call R9 2.0, made a much-anticipated return to the Arsenal starting lineup.

Martinelli has the mentality of CR7 and I can't wait to see him develop over the next 5 years. pic.twitter.com/FvUUCsAb5j — Arsenal Presser (@APresserV2) April 11, 2021

The 19-year-old had a fabulous outing, displaying energy, work rate and nonstop movement. Martinelli capped off an exuberant performance with his first goal of the season.

Alexandre Lacazette - 9/10

Advertisement

Arsenal’s leading Premier League goal-scorer this season added a couple to his tally today. The Frenchman, who is often criticised, sometimes deservedly so, put in a captain-like performance against Sheffield. From his link-up play to his work rate and finishing, Alexandre Lacazette was excellent.

Lacazette netted two goals past a helpless Aaron Ramsdale to bring up his 50th Premier League goal. The 29-year-old has now scored 13 goals in 27 league appearances this season, one off his best return in 2018.

Ratings of Arsenal substitutes:

Willian - N/A

Coming on to replace an injured Saka, Willian only had six touches of the ball in 21 minutes.

Eddie Nketiah - N/A

The youngster didn’t have enough time to make an impact on the game.

Advertisement

Mohamed Elneny - N/A

Mohamed Elneny was brought on to freshen up things in midfield, but he spent his cameo chasing the ball.