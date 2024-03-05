Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as Odegaard and Rice get on the scoresheet in a ruthless display | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal secured a dominant 6-0 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Monday, March 4.

The Blades entered this contest on the back of a poor run of form. With four defeats and one win in their last five, Chris Wilder's are in-line for a tough couple of weeks coming up. They lost 1-0 to Wolves in their last outing and were looking to put their best foot forward at home.

The Gunners, on the other hand, entered this game in great form. They won each of their six games prior to this match, scoring 25 goals in the process. Mikel Arteta's men brushed aside Newcastle United 4-1 in their last game as they looked to keep up with Manchester City and Liverpool in the table.

Arsenal made a commanding start to the game and dominated possession from the word go. They looked threatening very early on and grabbed the lead after just four minutes via skipper Martin Odegaard. Jaden Bogle's own goal saw Sheffield United trail by two goals just 13 minutes into the game.

Jakub Kiwior then assisted Gabriel Martinelli as Arsenal made it three within 15 first-half minutes. However, the show hadn't stopped as Martinelli assisted Kai Havertz for the Gunners' fourth goal in the 25th minute. Bukayo Saka then got in on the action as he assisted Declan Rice for the fifth goal after 39 minutes.

Arsenal had a staggering 80% possession in the first half and attempted 16 shots with seven on target. It was a similar story for them in the second half, but the attempted far fewer shots, with just three on target.

Benjamin White rounded off the scoring for the Gunners in the 58th minute with a peach of an effort from outside the box. Havertz found him in space and laid the ball off, with White running onto it and smashing it into the bottom-left corner to make it 6-0.

The win helps Mikel Arteta's men stay within a point of City above them and two within Liverpool in first place. That said, let's take a look at Arsenal's player ratings form this game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6.5/10

Raya had a rather inactive outing as he did not have to make a single save.

Benjamin White - 8/10

White had a great game on the right side of defence. He won his only duel and passed the ball with 89% accuracy. He also got on the scoresheet in the second half.

William Saliba - 7.5/10

Saliba completed a staggering 169 passes, the most by an Arsenal player in Premier League history in a single game. He also won two duels and played two long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7.5/10

Gabriel put in a great performance in defence. He won four duels, making two clearances and one tackle. He also completed 139 passes with 96% accuracy.

Jakub Kiwior - 8/10

Kiwior continued his fairytale run in Arsenal's starting XI. He provided an assist for Martinelli's goal in the first half. Kiwior won five duels, making two tackles and one interception. He passed the ball with 92% accuracy.

Martin Odegaard - 8.5/10

The skipper set the tone with a smart goal to put Arsenal up in the fourth minute. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including four key passes and two long balls. The Norwegian completed all three dribble attempts and also won five of his 10 duels.

Jorginho - 7.5/10

The Italian had a good game in midfield and passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including one key pass and six long balls. He also won all his four duels.

Declan Rice - 8/10

Rice had a great game in midfield as he got on the scoresheet. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including two key passes. Rice also won three duels, making two tackles and one clearance.

Bukayo Saka - 8/10

Saka had a great game as well, as he provided an assist for Rice's goal. He passed the ball with 84% accuracy, including three key passes. He also attempted three shots but none of those were on target.

Kai Havertz - 8.5/10

Havertz had a great game as he chipped-in with one goal and one assist. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including four key passes. He also won two duels and completed one dribble.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8.5/10

Martinelli, too, had a great game and ended up with a goal and an assist. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including two key passes. Martinelli attempted a total of four shots with two on target and also won three duels.

Substitutes

Fabio Vieira - 6.5/10

The Portuguese midfielder marked his return from injury with a good display for 45 minutes having replaced Saka at half-time.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Jesus came on for his injured compatriot Martinelli who picked up a knock. Jesus put in a good cameo after coming on.

Cedric Soares - 6.5/10

Soares had a decent game as he replaced White midway through the second half.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

The Ghanaian marked his return from injury as well and played well for his 30 minutes on the field.

Leandro Trossard - 6.5/10

Trossard replaced Rice late on when all the formalities were done and Arsenal were happy to see the game through.