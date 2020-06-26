Sheffield United v Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2019-20

Sheffield United and Arsenal prepare to lock horns in the quarterfinal stage of the FA Cup.

Both sides have struggled since the restart and will use the FA Cup as a welcome distraction.

Arsenal face a tricky FA Cup test away from home in the quarterfinals

Sheffield United host Arsenal at Bramall Lane in the quarterfinal stage of the FA Cup, as they aim to cause an upset. The Blades have been underwhelming in recent weeks and have failed to win any of their three games since the Premier League restart.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 victory against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium. The Gunners suffered back to back defeats against Manchester City and Brighton prior to their trip to the south coast.

However, they returned to winning ways as academy graduates Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock bagged the goals to confirm a much-needed victory.

Laca = us every time an @ArsenalAcademy graduate scores for our first team

Both sides have been hampered by injuries in recent and with games coming thick and fast in the Premier League, it remains to be seen if they decide to rest key players for the FA Cup encounter.

Sheffield United v Arsenal Head-to-Head

Lys Mousset scored the solitary goal of the game, as Sheffield United secured a 1-0 victory against Arsenal when they visited Bramall Lane earlier this season. In the reverse fixture, the Gunners could only manage a 1-1 draw in January.

Additionally, Arsenal have lost their last two trips to Bramall Lane, as they were condemned to a 1-0 defeat on both occasions.

Sheffield United form guide: D-W-W-D-L-L

Arsenal form guide: L-W-W-L-L-W

Sheffield United v Arsenal Team News

Kieran Tierney struggled with a cramp for Arsenal against Southampton

Kieran Tierney limped off in Arsenal's Premier League encounter against Southampton, as he was replaced by Sead Solasinac in the second half. However, Arteta confirmed that the Scotsman injury was nothing to worry about and he is expected to be fit to play in the weekend.

The Gunners have struggled with injuries in recent weeks and are also expected to be without Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares and Bernd Leno amongst others.

Mesut Ozil has not featured since the restart and the German playmaker could be in line for a rare start. Matteo Guendouzi could also return to the team for the Gunners after the Frenchman was omitted from the squad altogether for disciplinary reasons.

Alexandre Lacazette is another player who has seemingly fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta, but the striker could be named in the starting XI at Bramall Lane.

Injuries: Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Cedric Soares, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Martinelli

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Sheffield United v Arsenal Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Dean Henderson, Phil Jagielka, Jack Robinson, Kieron Freeman, George Baldock, Jack Rodwell, John Lundstram, Sander Berge, Enda Stevens, Billy Sharp, Richairo Zivkovic

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Joe Willock, Mesut Ozil, Reiss Nelson, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah

Sheffield United v Arsenal Prediction

Sheffield United are expected to name a much-changed lineup after a poor run of form since the Premier League restart. Arsenal have been brilliant in the FA Cup in recent seasons and could turn to the competition as a welcome distraction from their faltering league season.

The Gunners are expected to come out victorious in a tightly contested encounter, with both sides unsurprisingly making several changes to their squads.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal

