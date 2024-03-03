Sheffield United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Sheffield United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at Bramall Lane on Monday.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Preview

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Gunners eased past Newcastle United by a comfortable 4-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Sheffield United and have won 52 out of the 119 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sheffield United's 40 victories.

Sheffield United have lost each of their last matches against Arsenal in the Premier League and have conceded a total of 10 goals in the process.

Arsenal have won three of their last four matches away from home against Sheffield United in all competitions - as many victories as they had achieved in the 12 such games preceding this run.

Sheffield United have lost their last two matches at home in the Premier League by 5-0 scorelines and could set a league record in this regard with a defeat by a similar result this week.

Sheffield United have lost their last three matches at home in all competitions.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have come into their own in recent weeks and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The Gunners have a distance to cover in the title race and cannot afford to drop points this week.

Sheffield United have been in abysmal form this season and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-4 Arsenal

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score - Yes

