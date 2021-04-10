Sheffield United vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Sheffield United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, as Mikel Arteta's men hope to bounce back from their disappointing result in midweek.

The Gunners squandered a 1-0 lead in the dying moments of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final against Slavia Prague. That let the visitors take an away goal into the second leg next week.

Arteta's side have been very inconsistent of late, having won only one of their last five games across all competitions. Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League, seven points off the top six.

Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United side are the favorites to be relegated this season, having amassed only 14 points from 30 league games.

The Blades are on a four-game losing streak across all competitions and things are looking bleak for Heckingbottom's side.

"We know that threat. We have to prepare for them at their best and try and make them not be that good and impose ourselves on them.'



Paul Heckingbottom's press conference ahead of #SHUARS. — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 9, 2021

Arsenal have a great chance to get back to winning ways when they take on Sheffield United on Sunday.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Historically, Arsenal have dominated the head-to-head record against Sheffield United. But more recently, both teams have had one win over the other from their last three league meetings.

The Gunners came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

Arsenal Form Guide: W-L-D-L-D

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Team News

Kierney Tierney will be a huge miss for Arsenal

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be without a host of players for the game on Sunday. John Egan, Sander Berge, Jack O'Connell and Chris Basham are all unavailable due to injury.

Jayden Bogle and George Baldock are currently undergoing concussion protocol and are doubts for the game. Jack Robinson, Billy Sharp and Jack Rodwell have long-term injuries and are also ruled out for an extended period of time.

Injured: John Egan, Sander Berge, Chris Basham, Jack O'Connell, Jack Robinson, Billy Sharp, Jack Rodwell

Doubtful: Jayden Bogle. George Baldock

Suspended: None

Arsenal

Arteta's side came away unscathed from their midweek Europa League fixture. However, it is likely the coach will name a weakened side ahead of the second leg next week.

Arsenal will, however, have to do without Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Martin Odegaard for the next few weeks due to injuries.

Injured: Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Martin Odegaard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Predicted XI

🔴⌚ Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal players to improve their game management as they prepare to head to Sheffield United on Sunday in search of their first win in five games. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2021

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Enda Stevens, Phil Jagielka, Etham Ampadu; Ben Osborn, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, John Lundstram, Max Lowe; Oliver McBurnie, David McGoldrick

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Callum Chambers; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Willian, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette

Sheffield United vs Arsenal Prediction

It's hard to see Arsenal losing this game, even though they have not been in good form of late. Sheffield United just do not have enough quality to cause an upset on Sunday.

We predict Arteta's side will come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Arsenal