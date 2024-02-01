Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Both seeking their first Premier League win of the year, Sheffield United and Aston Villa square off at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The Blades have won their last three home games against Unai Emery’s men and will head into the weekend looking to continue in the same vein.

Sheffield United were left spitting feathers on Tuesday when they fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

This followed a 5-2 hammering at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion in their FA Cup fourth-round clash on January 27 which saw their run of two consecutive games without defeat come to an end.

Sheffield have now lost 16 of their 22 Premier League matches while claiming two wins and four draws to collect 10 points and sit rooted to the bottom of the table.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, dropped out of the top four as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Newcastle United at Villa Park on Tuesday.

Prior to that, Unai Emery’s side were on a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws, including a goalless draw against Chelsea in their FA Cup fourth-round clash on January 26.

With 43 points from 22 matches, Aston Villa are currently fifth in the Premier League table but could move level with third-placed Arsenal with all three points this weekend.

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 64 wins from the last 139 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Aston Villa hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Sheffield United have picked up 41 wins since their first encounter in October 1893, while the spoils have been shared on 34 occasions.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in four of their last five Premier League away matches, claiming two wins and two draws since November.

Sheffield United have won just one of their last six home games in all competitions, picking up one draw and losing four since late November.

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have lost some momentum since the turn of the year and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result this weekend.

We predict Emery’s men bounce back from their midweek defeat and see off an out-of-sorts Sheffield side who have failed to win their last six league matches.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Aston Villa

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Sheffield’s last six games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the Blades’ last seven outings)