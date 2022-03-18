Sheffield United vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United host Barnsley at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.
Sheffield United are currently 9th in the table, one point off the top six. Paul Heckingbottom's side have faltered of late, having only won one of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Barnsley on Saturday.
Barnsley, on the other hand, have had a disappointing season so far and are currently 22nd in the table. Poya Asbaghi's side have been in decent form of late, having lost only one of their last six games. They will look to continue their momentum with a win against Sheffield on Saturday.
This will be a great opportunity for Sheffield United to climb up the table with a win against Barnsley on Saturday.
Sheffield United vs Barnsley Head-to-Head
Sheffield United have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Barnsley winning only one.
Sheffield came away as 3-2 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this campaign. Lys Mousset's brace and Ben Osborn's goal were enough to secure the win on the night.Meanwhile Devante Cole and Aaron Leya Iseka got on the scoresheet for Barnsley.
Sheffield United Form Guide: L-D-W-L-D
Barnsley Form Guide: W-L-D-D-W
Sheffield United vs Barnsley Team News
Sheffield United
Sheffield will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Oliver McBurnie, Ben Davies, Chris Basham, John Basham, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jack O'Connell are all out injured.
Injured: Oliver McBurnie, Ben Davies, Chris Basham, John Basham, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Barnsley
Carlton Morris picked up a calf injury in midweek and will miss the game on Saturday. Meanwhile, Victor Adeboyejo and Cauley Woodrow are still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Carlton Morris, Victor Adeboyejo, Cauley Woodrow
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sheffield United vs Barnsley Predicted XI
Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wesley Foderingham; Jack Robinson, John Egan, Kyron Gordon; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn; Iliman Ndiaye, Morgan Gibbs-White; Billy Sharp
Barnsley Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Collins; Remy Vita, Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik, Callum Brittain; Claudio Gomes, Matty Wolfe; Quina, Amine Bassi, Callum Styles; Devante Cole
Sheffield United vs Barnsley Prediction
Both teams have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.
We predict a tight game with neither team coming out on top in a draw.
Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Barnsley