Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022 

Sheffield United will host Birmingham City at Bramall Lane on Saturday (October 1) afternoon in the Championship.

The Blades have enjoyed a very solid campaign so far and will fancy their chances as early promotion favourites as they enter the second quarter of the season. They beat Preston North End 2-0 in their last league outing. Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring just before the interval before Oliver McBurnie wrapping up the points 15 minutes from time. Sheffield sit atop the league table with 23 points from ten games.

Birmingham, meanwhile, endured a turbulent run of form in August after a fairly decent start to theur campaign but have now bounced back. They were held to a goalless draw by last-placed Coventry City in their last game. Birmingham will be gutted not to have picked up maximum points, as they created the better chances to score.

The Blues are 17th in the standings with 12 points. They will enter the top half of the standings with a win this weekend.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 112 meetings between Sheffield and Birmingham. The hosts have won 43 of those games, while the visitors have won four more. There have been 22 draws between the two teams.

The Blades picked up a 2-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a six-game winless streak.

Two of Birmingham's three league wins this season have come on hostile territory.

Sheffield have picked up 12 points at home this season, a mark bettered only by Norwich City, although the Canaries have played two games more.

Paul Heckingbottom's men are the only team with a 100% success rate at home this season.

Exactly half of the Blues' eight goals scored and ten conceded this season have come on the road.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Prediction

Sheffield have won their last four games on the bounce, keeping clean sheets in all of them. They have won all four of their home games this season and are clear favourites here.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten run after losing five of their previous six games across competitions. They have won their last two games on the road but could see defeat against a far more formidable opponent this weekend.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Birmingham City

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have found the back of the net in just one of the Blades' last six games.)

