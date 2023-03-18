Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023 

Sheffield United host Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on Sunday (March 19) in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

The hosts beat Millwall 2-0 in their first game of the competition before beating Wrexham 3-1 in a replay in the next round. Sheffield then stunned Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the last 16, thanks to Iliman Ndiaye winner. Sheffield have been knocked out in the last eight in two of the last three seasons, though.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have had a similar cup run as their opponents, beating Norwich City 1-0 before overcoming Birmingham City 1-0 in a replay in the next round. That was followed by a 2-1 win against Premier League side Leicester City in the next round.

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 153 previous meetings, Sheffield lead 61-56.

The visitors beat Sheffield 1-0 in their last meeting, ending a run of back-to-back defeats in the fixture.

The Blades have picked up 36 points at home in the league this season. Only Sheffield (40) and Championship leaders Burnley (47) have picked up more.

Ten of Blackburn's 14 league defeats this season have come away from home.

Sheffield have the second-best defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 33 times.

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Sheffield have won two of their last three games and four of their last six across competitions. They have fared well at home recently, winning eight of their last ten outings.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have won seven of their last eight games across competitions and have lost just twice all year. They have been solid on the road recently but could lose against a strong opposition this weekend.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of the hosts' last six games.)

