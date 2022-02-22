Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sheffield United play host to Blackburn Rovers at the Bramall Lane Stadium on Wednesday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season after the Rovers claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory back in November’s reverse fixture.

After playing out two consecutive goalless draws against Huddersfield Town and Hull City in their previous two outings, Sheffield United returned to winning ways in style as they saw off Swansea City 4-0 last Saturday.

The Blades are now unbeaten in each of their last eight games, claiming five wins and three draws in that time.

This fine run of results has seen Sheffield United rise into playoff contention as they sit sixth in the EFL Championship table with 50 points from 31 games.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last four games, claiming two draws and losing two since a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on January 24.

For all their recent struggles, Blackburn Rovers are currently third in the league table, with 54 points from 32 games.

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head

Sheffield United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 59 wins from the last 150 meetings between the sides. Blackburn Rovers have picked up 55 wins in that time, while 36 games have ended all square.

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: W-D-L-L-D

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be without the services of Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle, Ben Osborn, Enda Stevens, David McGoldrick and Jack O'Connell, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, Jack O'Connell, Ben Osborn, Enda Stevens, Jayden Bogle

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Tayo Edun, Ian Poveda, Bradley Dack, Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Dilan Markanday are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Injured: Tayo Edun, Ian Poveda, Bradley Dack, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Dilan Markanday

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wes Foderingham; Jack Robinson, John Egan, Chris Basham; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood, George Baldock; Iliman Ndiaye, Morgan Gibbs-White; Oli McBurnie

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Thomas Kaminski; Darragh Lenihan, Jan van Hecke, Scott Wharton; Ryan Nyambe, Lewis Travis, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Giles; John Buckley; Reda Khadra, Sam Gallagher

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Sheffield United have turned a corner in recent weeks and head into Wednesday’s game as one of the most in-form sides in the division. While taking on third-placed Blackburn Rovers can be a tough task for any side, we are tipping the Blades to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

