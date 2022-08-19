Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Sheffield United host Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having had similar starts to their season.

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited



I wish we had everyone up to speed ready to go but it's in my thinking to use the sqaud."



Hecky on our game against Blackburn. "Everyone from the game is all fine injury wise. You could see it (fatigue) in a couple of bodies in the game the other night.

Both sides will want to continue their strong start to the campaign and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Blackburn winning only one.

Sheffield United came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in February. Ben Davies' late goal was enough to secure the victory on the night.

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will have a host of players missing for the game on Sunday. Enda Stevens is a doubt, while Billy Sharp, Jack Robinson, Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle and Jack O'Connell are all out injured.

Injured: Billy Sharp, Jack Robinson, Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: Enda Stevens

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn have no new injury worries following their 3-0 lossa gainst Reading last time out. Scott Wharton is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Scott Wharton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Blackburn Rovers @Rovers



🧵 Updates incoming...



🗣️ Jon Dahl Tomasson will be speaking to RoversTV and local media ahead of tomorrow's trip to Sheffield United.

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wesley Foderingham; Ciaran Clark, John Egan, Anel Ahmedohodzic; Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, George Baldock; Iliman Ndiaye, Sander Berge; Rhian Brewster

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski; Harry Pickering, Ashley Phillips, Daniel Ayala, Callum Brittain; John Buckley, Lewis Travis; Ben Brereton Diaz, Sammie Szmodics, Ryan Hedges; Sam Gallagher

Sheffied United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with Blackburn coming away with the victory.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

