Sheffield United vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022 

Sheffield United will welcome Blackpool to Bramall Lane for a matchday 15 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 15).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Stoke City. Ben Wilmot, Phil Jagielka and Liam Delap scored to guide the Potters to a comfortable win. Blackpool, meanwhile, beat Watford 3-1 at home in their last outing.

Gary Madine and Imran Louza's first-half goals looked set to force a share the spoils at half-time. However, a Jerry Yates brace after the break helped secure maximum points for his team.

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited “Oli McBurnie is back, Flecky training but we need to look after him and take our time with him.



George Baldock back and training today, we think he is fine that's it at the minute.”



Hecky when asked about players returning to the squad. “Oli McBurnie is back, Flecky training but we need to look after him and take our time with him. George Baldock back and training today, we think he is fine that's it at the minute.”Hecky when asked about players returning to the squad. https://t.co/USMLV0ANvP

The win propelled the Seasiders to 19th in the standings, having garnered 15 points from 13 games. Sheffield, meanwhile, still lead the way at the summit in a three-way tie with Norwich City and QPR with 24 points.

Sheffield United vs Blackpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 76th meeting between the two teams. Sheffield have 32 wins to Blackpool's 25.

Their most recent meeting in March this year ended in a goalless stalemate.

Sheffield's loss to Stoke City meant they lost consecutive league games for the first time in over a year.

The last six head-to-head games between the two teams have seen one or both side fail to score.

The second half has produced more goals than the first half in eight of Sheffield's last ten home games.

Sheffield have the most potent attack in the league, scoring 21 goals.

Sheffield United vs Blackpool Prediction

Sheffield are still marginally leading the Championship on goal difference following consecutive defeats. The Blades will seek a return to winning ways in front of their fans and enter the game as strong favourites.

Blackpool, meanwhile, also need maximum points but for different reasons, as the Lancashire outfit sit just outside the relegation zone. Manager Michael Appleton has seen his team register four points from their last two games, suggesting that an upturn in fortunes could be on the cards.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC Earlier this week you sent in your questions for Shayne Lavery.



Catch all of his answers over on 𝗧𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗧𝗩.



#UTMP Earlier this week you sent in your questions for Shayne Lavery.Catch all of his answers over on 𝗧𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗧𝗩. ❔Earlier this week you sent in your questions for Shayne Lavery. 💻 Catch all of his answers over on 𝗧𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗧𝗩. 🍊 #UTMP

Despite their recent good form, Blackpool are unlikely to get anything from Bramall Lane, and the hosts should claim a routine win.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Blackpool

Sheffield United vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sheffield to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Poll : 0 votes