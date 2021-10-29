Sheffield United vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United host Blackpool at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship on Saturday.
Sheffield United are currently 14th in the league. Slavisa Jokanovic's side have struggled of late, losing three of their last five fixtures. The Blades will go into the game off the back of a 3-2 win against Barnsley last time out and will hope to carry that momentum into the game against Blackpool.
Blackpool have picked up their form of late, winning six of their last ten league games. Neil Critchley's side are currently 11th in the table and will hope to continue their good form with a win against Sheffield United on Saturday.
Both sides will be desperate to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make Saturday's fixture an exciting contest.
Sheffield United vs Blackpool Head-to-Head
Sheffield United have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Blackpool winning only one.
The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in January 2016.
Sheffield United Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W
Blackpool Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W
Sheffield United vs Blackpool Team News
Sheffield United
Sheffield United have no new injury worries following their 3-2 win against Barnsley last time out. Sander Berge, Oliver Burke, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Luke Freeman and Jack O'Connell are all still out injured.
Injured: Sander Berge, Oliver Burke, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Luke Freeman, Jack O'Connell
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Blackpool
Blackpool will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Shayne Lavery, Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, CJ Hamilton, Reece James, Kevin Stewart and Matty Virtue are all unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Shayne Lavery, Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, CJ Hamilton, Reece James, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Sheffield United vs Blackpool Predicted XI
Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Olsen; Enda Stevens, Ben Davies, John Egan, George Baldock; John Fleck, Oliver Norwood; Ben Osborn, Ollie McBurnie, Iliman Ndiaye; Lys Mousset
Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw; James Husband, Richard Keogh, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Gabriel; Keshi Anderson, Kenneth Dougall, Ryan Wintle, Josh Bowler; Gary Madine, Jerry Yates
Sheffield United vs Blackpool Prediction
Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.
We predict a well-contested matchup, with neither side coming out on top in a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Blackpool