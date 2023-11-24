Sheffield United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Sheffield United will entertain Bournemouth at the Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two league outings and held Brighton & Hove Albion to a 1-1 draw in their away game before the international break. After conceding in the sixth minute, it was Adam Webster's own goal in the second half that helped them take home a point from that match.

The visitors registered just their second win of the season in their previous outing, as Dominic Solanke's second-half brace helped them to a 2-0 home win over Newcastle United.

With just five points to their name, Sheffield are in 18th place in the league table. Bournemouth have not fared much better and are in 16th place with nine points from 12 games.

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 19 times in all competitions, with just two of these meetings coming in the Premier League. Sheffield have been the better side in these meetings with 11 wins to their name. The visitors have just two wins in this fixture and six games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2021-22 edition of the EFL Championship, in which Bournemouth registered a win and one meeting ended in a goalless draw.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in their last six home meetings against the visitors, recording five wins.

Across all competitions, Sheffield have registered just one win this season, suffering 10 defeats.

Bournemouth have just one win in their last 12 meetings against the hosts, suffering nine defeats.

Bournemouth are winless in their last seven away games in the Premier League, suffering six defeats and failing to score three times in that period.

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth Prediction

The Blades have just one win to their name this season, with that triumph coming against Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the Premier League earlier this month.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has a lengthy absentee list for the match as Chris Basham, Max Lowe, Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan, Tom Davies, and Daniel Jebbison are confirmed absentees. Anel Ahmedhodžić and Oli McBurnie have recovered well from their respective injuries and are in contention to start here.

The Cherries have registered two wins in their last three league games, with both coming in home games. They have lost three games in a row on their travels, scoring just twice while conceding 12 times in these games.

Andoni Iraola remains without the services of Tyler Adams, Maximillian Aarons, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks, Darren Randolph, and Emiliano Marcondes. Philip Billing faces a late fitness test.

The visitors have just one win in their away games against the hosts, which is a cause for concern. They have seen an upturn in form recently and will look to build on that in this match.

Nonetheless, considering the fortunes of the two teams so far, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Bournemouth.

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dominic Solanke to score or assist any time - Yes