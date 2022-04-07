Sheffield United vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United are set to play Bournemouth at Bramall Lane on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Sheffield United come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Mark Warburton's Queens Park Rangers in the league. An early first-half goal from Northern Ireland international Oliver Norwood secured the win for Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Steve Bruce's West Bromwich Albion in their most recent game. First-half goals from midfielder Alex Mowatt and former Liverpool and West Ham United striker and England international Andy Carroll sealed the deal for West Bromwich Albion.

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sheffield United hold the clear advantage. They have won five games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Bournemouth beating Sheffield United 2-1. Second-half goals from striker Dominic Solanke and Danish midfielder Philip Billing ensured victory for Bournemouth. Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White scored the consolation goal for Sheffield United.

Sheffield United form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-D-L

Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-D-W

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth Team News

Sheffield United

Sheffield United could be without a few players. Manager Paul Heckingbottom will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Jack O'Connell, Republic of Ireland international David McGoldrick, centre-back Charlie Goode, striker Rhian Brewster, right-back Jayden Bogle and centre-back Chris Basham. There are doubts over the availability of attacker Oli McBurnie and Croatian centre-back Filip Uremovic.

Injured: David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle, Jack O'Connell, Charlie Goode, Chris Basham

Doubtful: Filip Uremovic, Oli McBurnie

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Meanwhile, Bournemouth could be without Wales international Kieffer Moore, experienced winger Junior Stanislas and Irish winger Robbie Brady. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Scott Parker is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Robbie Brady, Junior Stanislas, Kieffer Moore

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham, Jack Robinson, John Egan, Ben Davies, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, Morgan Gibbs-White, Oli McBurnie

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers, Jack Stacey, Nathaniel Phillips, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura, Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing, Todd Cantwell, Dominic Solanke, Siriki Dembele

Sheffield United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Sheffield United are 6th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Much was expected from them this season, with an immediate return to the Premier League predicted. However, a poor start to the season did not help their cause, although they have managed to control the situation.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, nine points behind league leaders Fulham. Striker Dominic Solanke has scored 24 league goals this season, and under normal circumstances would have had a good chance of finishing the season as the top goalscorer. However, Aleksandar Mitrovic's form has been anything but normal.

Bournemouth to win.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Bournemouth

